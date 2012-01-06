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Head Scout Ciskowski In On Colts' GM Search

Jan 06, 2012 at 03:40 AM

Cowboys head scout Tom Ciskowski will interview for the Indianapolis Colts' general manager vacancy this weekend, he has confirmed.

Ciskowski, who has been with the Cowboys since 1992, took over control of the scouting department in 2008, when Jeff Ireland left to become general manager of the Miami Dolphins. After three years as Director of College and Pro Scouting, his title was changed to Assistant Director of Player Personnel in 2011. Stephen Jones is the team's Director of Player Personnel.

Ciskowski had previously been the Cowboys' assistant director of college scouting for seven seasons. He was an area scout with the team from 1993-2000, working the west for five years, then spent three seasons following the southeast region.

In addition to Indianapolis, the St. Louis Rams are also believed to have inquired about Ciskowski. He interviewed for the St. Louis job in 2006, before the position went to Billy Devaney, who was fired this week.

This week the Colts fired Bill Polian, their GM since 1998, following a 2-14 finish without quarterback Peyton Manning.

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