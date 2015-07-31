Healthy Again, Claiborne Simplifies Goals To "Trying To Make The Team"

OXNARD, Calif. – The Cowboys have been waiting for Morris Claiborne to live up to the lofty expectations that come with being the No. 6 overall pick.

Like it or not, Claiborne has a different goal right now, just two days into training camp.

"I'm trying to make the team. That's how I look at this whole thing," said Claiborne, who missed all of the offseason dealing with torn patella injury, the latest of injury setbacks that have plagued him the past three seasons.

So what exactly does Claiborne want to show to the Cowboys?

"That I can play football, period, point blank," he said, also admitting this mentality is somewhat new. "It's probably even more this year. I didn't really feel that way my first year here, I felt like I was done doing everything (to get better). But a couple of injuries have knocked me back a little bit. That's my mindset now."