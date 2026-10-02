Here We Goooo: Texans present a big test for Cowboys offensive tackles

After struggling to find anything on the ground through the first two weeks of the season, Javonte Williams and Dallas' run game found some rhythm against the Ravens. Williams picked up 98 yards on 19 carries and a touchdown, while Tyler Goodson also added 22 yards on six carries in his first action with Dallas.

A lot of Williams' success came on Dallas' outside zone rushes, where he's averaging 7.2 yards per carry. On all other carries, Williams is averaging 2.9 yards per carry. The Texans defense is the fourth-best in the NFL defending outside runs, holding opponents to just 112 yards and a touchdown on 30 carries. For context, Dallas' defense is allowing the most yards to outside carries in the league with 389 and three touchdowns.

Whether it's outside or inside, Dallas needs to find another week of success on the ground so they can slow down Houston's elite pass rushers in Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter, who we'll get to in a moment. This may be a game where Williams is able to find success on inside carries, as Houston's linebacker core is dealing with a plethora of injuries. Azeez Al-Shaair is looking doubtful with a groin injury, Jake Hansen has been limited in practice with a calf injury, and three other linebackers are on injured reserve. Houston could be leaning on rookies Aiden Fisher and Wade Woodaz to play bigger roles, which may serve as an advantage for Dallas.