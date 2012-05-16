Hip Surgery To Shelf Bernadeau 2-3 Months

May 16, 2012 at 05:09 AM

Mackenzy Bernadeau is expected to miss 2-3 months after undergoing hip surgery. Bernadeau was one of seven veteran free agents added to the team in March.

One of the Cowboys' top free-agent signings this offseason could miss parts, if not all of training camp after undergoing surgery.

Three months from the surgery date would be Aug. 12. The Cowboys are expected to report to Oxnard, Calif. on July 28.

Newly-acquired guard Mackenzy Bernadeau is expected to miss 2-3 months after undergoing a procedure on Saturday to repair his right labrum. The former Panthers guard was expected to compete for one of the starting positions at guard, along with Nate Livings, who signed over from the Bengals.

Bernadeau's injury will likely open the door for one of the Cowboys' second-year linemen such as Bill Nagy, Kevin Kowalski or David Arkin. And let's not forget about some of this year's rookies. The Cowboys are high on undrafted Memphis guard Ron Leary, who played tackle in college but is making the switch inside.

A previous knee injury on Leary hurt his stock to the point he went undrafted completely but the Cowboys are excited about his upside.

It seems likely Livings will start on one side, but after that it will be open.

Nagy should have the inside track considering he started three games last year as a rookie before a broken ankle ended his season five games into the year.

But a full offseason with strength and conditioning coach Mike Woicik could be exactly what is needed for guys like Nagy, Kowalski and even Arkin, who was inactive for all 16 games last year, despite being a fourth-round pick.

The Cowboys are in the middle of a literal changing of the guard after releasing veteran Kyle Kosier and letting both Derrick Dockery and Montrae Holland walk in free agency. Neither has signed with a new team but it's unlikely the Cowboys have any interest in signing another veteran right now, even with Bernadeau's recent setback.

