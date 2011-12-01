Horton Leads Cards' Steeler-like Pressure D

IRVING, Texas --Quarterback Tony Romo has faced the Steelers only once in his career, but he instantly sees a Dick LeBeau-like defense when he watches the Cardinals play under first-year coordinator and ex-Pittsburgh assistant Ray Horton.

"It wreaks havoc," Romo said via conference call with the Arizona media. "They do a lot of different stuff. They want to make you think something, make you think people are coming from everywhere but they're rushing four or five. They just want to confuse people sometimes."

Horton, a safety on the Cowboys' 1992 Super Bowl team, drew interest as a potential assistant on Jason Garrett's first coaching staff this past offseason. Cardinals head coach Ken Whisenhunt, another ex-Steeler, swooped and made Horton his defensive coordinator.

This Cardinals 3-4 defense is predicated on pressure, led by defensive lineman Darnell Dockett and young linebackers Daryl Washington and Sam Acho.