Horton Leads Cards' Steeler-like Pressure D

Dec 01, 2011 at 05:23 AM

IRVING, Texas --Quarterback Tony Romo has faced the Steelers only once in his career, but he instantly sees a Dick LeBeau-like defense when he watches the Cardinals play under first-year coordinator and ex-Pittsburgh assistant Ray Horton.

"It wreaks havoc," Romo said via conference call with the Arizona media. "They do a lot of different stuff. They want to make you think something, make you think people are coming from everywhere but they're rushing four or five. They just want to confuse people sometimes."

Horton, a safety on the Cowboys' 1992 Super Bowl team, drew interest as a potential assistant on Jason Garrett's first coaching staff this past offseason. Cardinals head coach Ken Whisenhunt, another ex-Steeler, swooped and made Horton his defensive coordinator.

This Cardinals 3-4 defense is predicated on pressure, led by defensive lineman Darnell Dockett and young linebackers Daryl Washington and Sam Acho.

"It's a lot of zone blitz philosophy. You have to be ready for that and adjust on the fly," Romo said. "It's not going to go perfect. They're going to do some good things that will create some problems. We're practicing a lot of different pressures that they're going to bring this week."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Sorting Out The Slot Receiver Situation? Deion Sanders On Dez Bryant?

news

5 Points Blue: D-Ware Sees "Maturity" From Taco; Now Seeks Consistency

news

AFC South Matchup Provides Cowboys A Glimpse Of This Top Young Safety

news

Top 10: With Witten & Dez Gone, Who Has Most Games Played With Cowboys?

news

Helman: Could The Cowboys Make Some Unprecedented Decisions With Their WRs?

news

Mailbag: Where Is Dan Bailey's Confidence? Who Handles Byron's Old Role?

news

Mailbag: Trying The Supplemental Draft? Favorable Looks In The Passing Game?

news

Top 10: Too Early To Predict Secondary? Writers Rank 10 DBs for 2018 Roster

news

CowBuzz: What The Players Are Saying After Week 2 Of OTA Workouts

news

Cowboys Will Face One Of The League's Most Underrated TE's In 2018

news

Mailbag: Confidence In The Run Defense? Dak's Comfort Level During OTAs?

news

Cowboys Officially Announce 2018 Training Camp Practice Schedule

Advertising