How The Passing Game Got Back To Its Big-Play Ways In Win Over Giants

"For me it's about staying within my plays, staying within my reads. And that's why I say that's the biggest takeaway I take from the game is doing that. It's getting the ball out, even though they're short routes, having that confidence and getting that guy a good throw, a throw where he can shake off his man and go make a play."

Those four pass plays of at least 20 yards matched the offense's total from the previous four games combined (one win, three losses) with running back Ezekiel Elliott serving his current six-game suspension.

They were a timely counter to Giants blitzes called by interim head coach/defensive Steve Spagnuolo. Bryant, Beasley and Smith each had one defender to beat and nothing but open field in front of them after the catch.

"Dak did a great job of getting the ball out early and giving guys an opportunity to make plays," Beasley said.