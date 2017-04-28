How Third-Round Pick Jourdan Lewis Will Fit Into Now-Crowded Secondary

Nick Eatman

FRISCO, Texas – A full breakdown of the Cowboys' third-round draft pick (No. 92 overall) Friday night:

Name:Jourdan Lewis

Position:Cornerback

College:Michigan

Height/Weight: 5-10 / 188

The Rundown:The Cowboys just went for another Michigan Wolverine, picking up Jourdan Lewis, who has some position flex to play both cornerback and safety. Listed more of a cornerback, Lewis has the size and quickness to play the slot. He ran 4.45 at his Pro Day, trimming the time down from a 4.54 at the combine. An All-American and All-Big 10 performer, Lewis had two interceptions in each of his last three seasons for the Wolverines. He played 48 games, starting 30. The knock on Lewis, along with his size, was a domestic violence charge that occurred this past March with his girlfriend at the time.

How He Fits In: At this point, the Cowboys really can't get enough cover guys. Lewis will be able to play the slot and should help immediately on special teams.  Paired with newly-drafted Chidobe Awuzie, Lewis now makes the cornerback room even younger, with second-year pro Anthony Brown. The Cowboys currently have veterans Nolan Carroll and Orlando Scandrick.

Other Options: The Cowboys still had Clemson cornerback Cordrea Tankersley on the board, along with Iowa safety Desmond King, a position they will need to now address later in the draft. After three defensive players in the first two days, don't be surprised for some offense on Saturday.

Next Cowboys Pick:4th Round (133rd overall)

