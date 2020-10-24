How to Watch/Listen To Dallas-Washington

The Cowboys head to Washington this week for a division matchup at FedEx Field. Check out all options to watch and listen to the game.
The Dallas Cowboys (2-4) take on the Washington Football Team Sunday at Noon (CT) at FedEx Field.
TELEVISON
ESPN will broadcast the game to a national audience on Monday Night Football. Play-by-play Kevin Burkhardt joins analyst Daryl "Moose" Johnston in the booth with Pam Oliver as the sideline reporter.
LIVE STREAMING
- Cowboys Official App
- Amazon Prime Video
- NFL Sunday Ticket
- Other Streaming platforms to watch the game
RADIO
Local Radio Broadcast: KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan in Dallas/Fort Worth, click here for a full list of affiliate stations.
On The Call: Brad Sham/Play-By-Play, Babe Laufenberg/Color Analyst, Kristi Scales/Sideline Reporter.
Cowboys regular and postseason games are preceded by a three-hour Pregame Show and a three-hour Post-game Show.
National Broadcast: Compass Media Network
On The Call: Kevin Ray/Play-By-Play, Danny White/Color Analyst
SPANISH RADIO
Spanish Radio Broadcast: KVMK-FM 107.5 La Grande in Dallas/Fort Worth, click here for a full list of affiliate stations.
On The Call: Victor Villalba/Play-By-Play, Luis Perez/Color Analyst and Carlos Nava/Sideline Reporter