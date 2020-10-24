How to Watch/Listen To Dallas-Washington

The Cowboys head to Washington this week for a division matchup at FedEx Field. Check out all options to watch and listen to the game.

DallasCowboys.com

The Dallas Cowboys (2-4) take on the Washington Football Team Sunday at Noon (CT) at FedEx Field.

TELEVISON

ESPN will broadcast the game to a national audience on Monday Night Football. Play-by-play Kevin Burkhardt joins analyst Daryl "Moose" Johnston in the booth with Pam Oliver as the sideline reporter.

LIVE STREAMING

Cowboys Official App

Amazon Prime Video

NFL Sunday Ticket

Other Streaming platforms to watch the game

RADIO

Local Radio Broadcast: KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan in Dallas/Fort Worth, click here for a full list of affiliate stations.

On The Call: Brad Sham/Play-By-Play, Babe Laufenberg/Color Analyst, Kristi Scales/Sideline Reporter.

Cowboys regular and postseason games are preceded by a three-hour Pregame Show and a three-hour Post-game Show.

National Broadcast: Compass Media Network

On The Call: Kevin Ray/Play-By-Play, Danny White/Color Analyst

SPANISH RADIO

Spanish Radio Broadcast: KVMK-FM 107.5 La Grande in Dallas/Fort Worth, click here for a full list of affiliate stations.