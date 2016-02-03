If Romo Has Surgery For Healing Collarbone, Offseason Work Shouldn't Suffer

Feb 03, 2016 at 04:15 AM
Rob Phillips
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

IRVING, Texas – Tony Romo's left collarbone continues to heal on its own, but the prospect of having surgery in the coming weeks to further strengthen the bone still would not affect his availability for the Cowboys' offseason program this spring.

It's been approximately 10 weeks since Romo fractured his left collarbone on Thanksgiving, and the healing process is going well. Romo had a scheduled scan of the bone last week and reportedly will be evaluated again in a month. If surgery is decided then, it would be an effort to further prevent re-injury next season and beyond.

If Romo did opt for surgery in a month or so, an approximate six-week recovery timetable would still put in him in good shape for the start of the Cowboys' offseason program on April 18. Last year, the team scheduled the start of organized team activities (OTAs) for the final week of May, with a three-day minicamp also held in mid-June.

Romo and team officials have expressed confidence this offseason that the veteran quarterback will make a strong return from the injury in 2016. Two separate injuries to the collarbone (in Week 1 and on Thanksgiving) sidelined him for 12 of 16 games in 2015.

"We feel good about where he's going to be," Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said last week at the Senior Bowl. "I think he's chomping at the bit."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

