Offseason | 2024

IMPACT: Stefon Diggs trade resets headline clash

Apr 03, 2024 at 01:30 PM
Walker_Patrik-HS22
Patrik Walker

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

FRISCO, Texas — It's the blockbuster move that rocked the entire league on Wednesday morning, with former First-Team All-Pro wide receiver Stefon Diggs being traded by the Buffalo Bills to the Houston Texans, and that resets the stage for a clash with Dallas Cowboys' megastar cornerback Trevon Diggs.

Diggs reacted to news of the trade on X (**formerly known as Twitter**) with a stunned emoji, intimating not even he saw it coming.

The brothers were set to square off in 2023 for the first time in their NFL careers, but that train was derailed when the younger Diggs suffered a torn ACL in September — well before the scheduled matchup was to occur in mid-December.

In the end, it was Diggs' and the Bills walking away with a convincing late-season victory over the Diggs-less Cowboys. This time around, the latter will be up against an offense in Houston that is arguably far more explosive than what they faced in Buffalo last season.

The Texans are adding the elder Diggs to a unit headlined by breakout quarterback sensation C.J. Stroud, and one that will also see Tank Dell return from injury while also having signed Joe Mixon in free agency and retaining former Cowboys' tight end Dalton Schultz.

And then there's the threat of Damien Pierce and Nico Collins to consider.

This all guarantees that the battle of Texas will be nothing short of electric this time around, one with the potential to be one of, if not the, best one to date. The Cowboys currently own the series record to the tune of 4-2, but things typically go down to the wire when the two teams meet — the last three battles being determined by an average of roughly three points.

This time around, when the Texans put their tires on I-45 North to head to Arlington, they'll bring a ton of firepower, but you can bet Trevon Diggs is looking forward to the challenge of trying to keep his big brother in check on a big stage.

Just as you can bet the latter will do all he can to take the bragging rights home for himself.

Everything is truly bigger in Texas.

