IMPACT: Stefon Diggs trade resets headline clash

FRISCO, Texas — It's the blockbuster move that rocked the entire league on Wednesday morning, with former First-Team All-Pro wide receiver Stefon Diggs being traded by the Buffalo Bills to the Houston Texans, and that resets the stage for a clash with Dallas Cowboys' megastar cornerback Trevon Diggs.

Diggs reacted to news of the trade on X (**formerly known as Twitter**) with a stunned emoji, intimating not even he saw it coming.

The brothers were set to square off in 2023 for the first time in their NFL careers, but that train was derailed when the younger Diggs suffered a torn ACL in September — well before the scheduled matchup was to occur in mid-December.

In the end, it was Diggs' and the Bills walking away with a convincing late-season victory over the Diggs-less Cowboys. This time around, the latter will be up against an offense in Houston that is arguably far more explosive than what they faced in Buffalo last season.

The Texans are adding the elder Diggs to a unit headlined by breakout quarterback sensation C.J. Stroud, and one that will also see Tank Dell return from injury while also having signed Joe Mixon in free agency and retaining former Cowboys' tight end Dalton Schultz.