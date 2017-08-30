In Place Of Game, Cowboys To Hold Live Telethon To Benefit Storm Victims

Aug 30, 2017 at 12:18 PM
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

FRISCO, Texas -- On Thursday, Aug. 31st, the Dallas Cowboys will conduct a practice at AT&T Stadium that will feature Cowboys players participating in a live telethon accompanying the team's workout.  During the practice, fans are encouraged to call in and speak directly to current members of the Cowboys team who will be accepting donation pledges.  Dallas Cowboys alumni will also be manning the phones.

Funds raised from the telethon will be dedicated to The Salvation Army for the purpose of supporting the ongoing relief efforts to assist those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

The telethon and the practice will be televised live locally on CBS 11 and in over 20 other markets throughout the southwest.  The broadcast of the telethon will also be streamed live on Facebook (Dallas Cowboys) and Periscope (@dallascowboys).  Dallas Cowboys players, former players, coaches, front office personnel and ownership will participate in interviews during the broadcast.

When:Thurs., Aug. 31, practice and telethon to run from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The practice and telethon will be shown live on CBS 11 and throughout DFW and in over 20 other markets throughout the southwest. The broadcast of the telethon will also be streamed live on Facebook (Dallas Cowboys) and Periscope (@dallascowboys).

Where:AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Who:Dallas Cowboys players, former players, coaches, front office personnel and ownership, as well as Majors Jon and Barbra Rich of The Salvation Army

Giving:Those wishing to call the telethon and speak to Cowboys players to make a donation will be asked to call 844-790-5687. This number will only be active to accept donations between 6:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. (central time)

Donations are also welcome any time at cowboys.helpsalvationarmy.org

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

