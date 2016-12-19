 Skip to main content
In Season Of Giving, Zeke Delivers Career Night, Memorable TD Moment

Dec 19, 2016 at 02:23 AM
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

ARLINGTON, Texas – Here's the irony in Ezekiel Elliott's second-quarter touchdown celebration, when the Cowboys' star rookie running back jumped inside The Salvation Army's red kettle near the AT&T Stadium end zone and briefly disappeared from view:

Elliott has embraced the spotlight throughout his spectacular rookie season.

Sunday night was no different. Elliott's 'donation' to the Red Kettle Campaign, which provides food, shelter and other support for people in need throughout the year, instantly became a social media sensation and embodied the kind of energy Elliott and fellow rookie standout Dak Prescott have provided the Cowboys all season long.

Even though it did penalize his team.

The celebration cost the Cowboys 15 yards on the ensuing kickoff for unsportsmanlike conduct, but Elliott delivered plenty more in the spirit of the holiday season: a career-best 159 yards in a 26-20 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that moved Dallas (12-2) to the brink of an NFC East title with two regular-season games remaining.

What did Elliott's coach, Jason Garrett, say after his creative kettle jump?

[embeddedad0]"Keep having fun, but just be mindful of those celebrations," Elliott said. "We don't want to put our special teams in a bad situation because that penalty did take back 15 yards. But the kickoff team had my back. They covered really well."

Asked by reporters about the celebration and subsequent 15-yard penalty, Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones said lightly, "My dream would be for the NFL to really fine me a lot of money and I'll take them to the Supreme Court and we'll get The Salvation Army more attention than anybody can get them. So let's go." Elliott said he would match any fine the league sends him for the penalty and donate the sum to The Salvation Army. The league announced Monday morning that no fine would occur.

The Buccaneers couldn't match the Cowboys' intensity in the running game Sunday night.

Elliott carried the ball on four of the first seven plays from scrimmage, gaining 26 yards. His second-quarter touchdown – five plays after defensive tackle Maliek Collins recovered a fumble by Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston at the Tampa Bay 14-yard line – gave the Cowboys a 10-3 lead and set a single-season franchise record for rookie rushing touchdowns (13).

Elliott also had seven carries on the offense's final two drives, including a 42-yard run off right tackle that set up a field goal for a 26-20 lead.

"You hear Coach say it all the time – those three- and four-yard runs turn into big runs down the stretch. He's built for that," tight end Jason Witten said. "It says a lot about him. He looks like he just continues to get stronger as December comes, and that's a tough defense."

Gameday: Buccaneers vs. Cowboys

A look at some of our favorite photos from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Dallas Cowboys game at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, December 18.

dsc_2586_2.jpg
1 / 75
Jeremiah Jhass
dsc_2613.jpg
2 / 75
Jeremiah Jhass
dsc_2629.jpg
3 / 75
Jeremiah Jhass
dsc_2655.jpg
4 / 75
Jeremiah Jhass
dsc_2664.jpg
5 / 75
Jeremiah Jhass
dsc_2767.jpg
6 / 75
Jeremiah Jhass
20161218_tb_dal_quickies005.jpg
7 / 75
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
20161218_tb_dal_quickies002.jpg
8 / 75
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
dsc_2744.jpg
9 / 75
Jeremiah Jhass
dsc_2787.jpg
10 / 75
Jeremiah Jhass
20161218_tb_dal_quickies008.jpg
11 / 75
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
20161218_tb_dal_quickies009.jpg
12 / 75
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
20161218_tb_dal_quickies010.jpg
13 / 75
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
ap_16354045800321.jpg
14 / 75
Ron Jenkins/AP Images
20161218_tb_dal_quickies012.jpg
15 / 75
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
20161218_tb_dal_quickies037.jpg
16 / 75
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
20161218_tb_dal_quickies040.jpg
17 / 75
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
20161218_tb_dal_quickies017.jpg
18 / 75
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
dsc_3082.jpg
19 / 75
Jeremiah Jhass
dsc_7159.jpg
20 / 75
dsc_3151.jpg
21 / 75
Jeremiah Jhass
dsc_3159.jpg
22 / 75
Jeremiah Jhass
dsc_7176.jpg
23 / 75
dsc_3170.jpg
24 / 75
Jeremiah Jhass
dsc_3192.jpg
25 / 75
Jeremiah Jhass
dsc_3217.jpg
26 / 75
Jeremiah Jhass
20161218_tb_dal_quickies127.jpg
27 / 75
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
dsc_3233.jpg
28 / 75
Jeremiah Jhass
dsc_3242.jpg
29 / 75
Jeremiah Jhass
20161218_tb_dal_quickies158.jpg
30 / 75
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
20161218_tb_dal_quickies108.jpg
31 / 75
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
dsc_7179.jpg
32 / 75
dsc_7184.jpg
33 / 75
dsc_7206.jpg
34 / 75
dsc_7248.jpg
35 / 75
dsc_7252.jpg
36 / 75
dsc_7266.jpg
37 / 75
dsc_7291.jpg
38 / 75
dsc_7295.jpg
39 / 75
dsc_7297.jpg
40 / 75
dsc_7307.jpg
41 / 75
dsc_7310.jpg
42 / 75
dsc_7327.jpg
43 / 75
dsc_7330.jpg
44 / 75
dsc_7344.jpg
45 / 75
dsc_7376.jpg
46 / 75
dsc_7396.jpg
47 / 75
dsc_7403.jpg
48 / 75
dsc_7420.jpg
49 / 75
dsc_7429.jpg
50 / 75
dsc_7431.jpg
51 / 75
dsc_7441.jpg
52 / 75
20161218_tb_dal_quickies044.jpg
53 / 75
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
20161218_tb_dal_quickies047.jpg
54 / 75
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
20161218_tb_dal_quickies050.jpg
55 / 75
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
20161218_tb_dal_quickies064.jpg
56 / 75
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
20161218_tb_dal_quickies076.jpg
57 / 75
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
20161218_tb_dal_quickies079.jpg
58 / 75
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
20161218_tb_dal_quickies112.jpg
59 / 75
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
20161218_tb_dal_quickies117.jpg
60 / 75
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
20161218_tb_dal_quickies119.jpg
61 / 75
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
20161218_tb_dal_quickies314ss.jpg
62 / 75
©Sam Smith/Dallas Cowboys
20161218_tb_dal_quickies351.jpg
63 / 75
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
20161218_tb_dal_quickies358ss.jpg
64 / 75
©Sam Smith/Dallas Cowboys
20161218_tb_dal_quickies362ss.jpg
65 / 75
©Sam Smith/Dallas Cowboys
20161218_tb_dal_quickies373.jpg
66 / 75
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
20161218_tb_dal_quickies393.jpg
67 / 75
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
20161218_tb_dal_quickies395.jpg
68 / 75
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
20161218_tb_dal_quickies397.jpg
69 / 75
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
20161218_tb_dal_quickies401.jpg
70 / 75
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
20161218_tb_dal_quickies408.jpg
71 / 75
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
20161218_tb_dal_quickies409.jpg
72 / 75
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
20161218_tb_dal_quickies410.jpg
73 / 75
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
20161218_tb_dal_quickies411.jpg
74 / 75
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
20161218_tb_dal_quickies415.jpg
75 / 75
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
