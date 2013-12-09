Inactives: Durant, Holloman Out; Lee, Harris Active





CHICAGO – The Cowboys' inactives list for Monday night's matchup against the Bears is full of surprises, as the one questionable player coming in will be active while two players who practiced in full all week are inactive.

Linebackers Justin Durant and DeVonte Holloman were listed as full practice participants after coming off hamstring and neck injuries, respectively, but they're both among the seven inactives for the Cowboys.

Meanwhile, wide receiver Dwayne Harris, who missed practice Thursday and Friday and was a limited participant Saturday with an injured hamstring, will be ready to go in the frigid Chicago temperatures.

Durant and Sean Lee both injured their hamstrings against the Saints and both were expected back for Monday's game against the Bears. Instead, Durant will be held out while Lee will play.

The other inactives are cornerback Morris Claiborne, safety Jakar Hamilton, defensive end Everette Brown, tackle Darrion Weems and linebacker Orie Lemon. Brown had been active for the last four games.