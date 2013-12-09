Inactives: Durant, Holloman Out; Lee, Harris Active

Dec 09, 2013 at 08:44 AM
Rowan Kavner

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

harris_120913_650.jpg
James D. Smith


CHICAGO – The Cowboys' inactives list for Monday night's matchup against the Bears is full of surprises, as the one questionable player coming in will be active while two players who practiced in full all week are inactive.

Linebackers Justin Durant and DeVonte Holloman were listed as full practice participants after coming off hamstring and neck injuries, respectively, but they're both among the seven inactives for the Cowboys.

Meanwhile, wide receiver Dwayne Harris, who missed practice Thursday and Friday and was a limited participant Saturday with an injured hamstring, will be ready to go in the frigid Chicago temperatures.

Durant and Sean Lee both injured their hamstrings against the Saints and both were expected back for Monday's game against the Bears. Instead, Durant will be held out while Lee will play.

[embedded_ad]

The other inactives are cornerback Morris Claiborne, safety Jakar Hamilton, defensive end Everette Brown, tackle Darrion Weems and linebacker Orie Lemon. Brown had been active for the last four games.

Claiborne reinjured his hamstring against the Giants, missed the Thanksgiving game against the Raiders and was already ruled out of the Monday night matchup on Saturday after missing practice all week.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Sorting Out The Slot Receiver Situation? Deion Sanders On Dez Bryant?

news

5 Points Blue: D-Ware Sees "Maturity" From Taco; Now Seeks Consistency

news

AFC South Matchup Provides Cowboys A Glimpse Of This Top Young Safety

news

Top 10: With Witten & Dez Gone, Who Has Most Games Played With Cowboys?

news

Helman: Could The Cowboys Make Some Unprecedented Decisions With Their WRs?

news

Mailbag: Where Is Dan Bailey's Confidence? Who Handles Byron's Old Role?

news

Mailbag: Trying The Supplemental Draft? Favorable Looks In The Passing Game?

news

Top 10: Too Early To Predict Secondary? Writers Rank 10 DBs for 2018 Roster

news

CowBuzz: What The Players Are Saying After Week 2 Of OTA Workouts

news

Cowboys Will Face One Of The League's Most Underrated TE's In 2018

news

Mailbag: Confidence In The Run Defense? Dak's Comfort Level During OTAs?

news

Cowboys Officially Announce 2018 Training Camp Practice Schedule

Advertising