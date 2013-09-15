Instant Review: Staff Gives Early Analysis Following 17-16 Loss





Nick Eatman:

Those that listened to Friday's radio show know I picked KC but as I tried to write this, I just couldn't give a 2-win team last year it's second win. I should've stuck with it obviously. But I can't say I was really surprised by anything that happened in the game. This type of game is one the Cowboys needed to show us they could win. If you're a squad that can't run the football at all, the quarterback and passing game has to be sharp. They weren't. The defense played well enough to win overall, but they struggled early and late.

Here we're the gut feelings for staff writers Nick Eatman, Bryan Broaddus, David Helman and Rowan Kavner, posted Saturday before the team departed for Kansas City.

David Helman:

I know the Chiefs went 2-14 last year, I know they have rookie right tackle and I know their offense didn't look all that amazing against Jacksonville. I still can't shake the feeling that this will be a close, nasty, maybe slightly sloppy game decided by a touchdown or less. Arrowhead Stadium is going to be fired up for a 1-0 start and a new head coach. The Chiefs defense is going to be nasty – six sacks, 178 total yards and no offensive points allowed is impressive, I don't care who you're playing. I'm thinking this game will be up for grabs in the last five or six minutes, and the winner will be the team that makes a play. Fortunately for the Cowboys, I think they have more playmakers to rely on.

Rowan Kavner:

The Chiefs aren't the same team from years past that should be taken for granted. I don't want to take too much from their opening win against the Jags, but the stadium will be loud in the first home game of the season at Arrowhead and the defense has some legitimately talented pieces, particularly on the outside. I still think Dez finds a way to get open this week against some talented corners, and Lance Dunbar will make a difference with his touches. It'll be a low-scoring affair and the Cowboys' special teams units need to play a much more positive role than last year at this time to pull a close on out.

Nick Eatman:

Well, this is my game I've had targeted since the schedule came out. I think it'll tell a lot about this year. Sure, it's only one game out of 16, but I still believe we'll know if this team is any different by how they handle this game. I think Arrowhead will be buzzing from start to finish. I can see a big play early in the game for the Chiefs – something like a McCluster screen pass or a bomb to Donnie Avery. While I think the Cowboys are the better team, I keep harping back to last year's game in Seattle. Then again, if we're going with last year, Kansas City won just two games. Give me Cowboys, but close.

