Patrik Walker

Isaiah Land Has Dan Quinn 'Excited' to Get Started

May 18, 2023 at 03:50 PM
Walker_Patrik-HS22
Patrik Walker

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

20230513_DAL_Rookie_Minicamp-159
Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys Rookie Minicamp | 2022

FRISCO, Texas — Quiet as it might be kept, the Dallas Cowboys aren't only arguably the best in the league at draft success, but also in their ability to find muddied diamonds in undrafted free agency. From Terence Steele to Peyton Hendershot and others in-between, the club's hit rate on Day 4 is by far better than most, and they're hoping Isaiah Land can add to that tally.

Land hails from Florida A&M University, a school that's beginning to win the eye of defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and the Cowboys' scouting department as of late — safety Markquese Bell having made his way to Dallas in 2022 by way of FAMU.

As a matter of fact, it was Quinn's interest in Bell that led him to Land in the first place.

"Well, a lot of things, and I've had my eye on Zay for some time," Quinn said during 2023 rookie minicamp. "I first saw him [as I was] looking at [Markquese] Bell from a year ago, and he had a fantastic junior year — Zay did. He had over 20 sacks and really lit it up. Who is this guy?

"So, I kept up with him … I remember telling Markquese at the combine, 'Hey, Zay ran well. He did really good.' He said, 'He's a dog.' So, from that time, I've always had my vision on him: the size, the length, could this defensive end play linebacker, could he go down? I know he can rush. Just trying to add — is it one of the examples of what else can they do?"

He'll find out soon enough, with training camp in late July rapidly approaching following the conclusion of minicamp in June.

It's not difficult to ascertain exactly why Quinn's eyes turned to hearts when looking at Land's body of work. In 2021, he racked up 19 sacks en route to winning the Buck Buchanan Award that season, an honor bestowed upon the best FCS defensive player of the year.

That same season, the 6-foot-4, 236-pound pass rusher was named First-Team FCS All-American and SWAC Defensive Player of the Year, also a two-time First-Team All-SWAC talent.

His breakout season in 2021 led to offers from Power Five schools to enter the transfer portal, but he returned to Tallahassee instead, and Quinn's adoration paid off in a call to Land's line (landline, get it?) from the Cowboys front office immediately following the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft.

That said, he also joins an already loaded Cowboys pass rush and will need to find a way to carve his way onto the roster, but the potential is there, and Quinn knows it; and he's willing to allow some time for it to flesh itself out in Land.

"He's somebody that I'm excited to see, and there is no timeline on that," said Quinn of Land's ceiling. "Development takes time. You're not going to get there in one or two days. We're going to be in this for the long haul and see what they can do. And not every person that you train at two spots works out that way.

"It's okay [if] that didn't work. Let's go back and get good at something. I'm pretty cognizant of that. I don't want a player to play slowly because they're overthinking. My job is to make them play fast and clean and where they can go and they can go hit."

In other words, Quinn is ready to get started so that he can get a better lay of the Land.

Related Content

news

Cowboys OC Tells 2023 Plan: 'We Wanna Play Fast'

Brian Schottenheimer is not only taking ownership of the offensive coordinator role, but he's doing it in a way he's never experienced — having already set a plan of attack for 2023.

news

Gut Feeling: First Reaction To 2023 Schedule

The staff writers give instant reaction to the 2023 schedule, which many of them pointing towards the final month of the season as the Cowboys' toughest stretch.

news

Mailbag: Should Parsons Be A Full-Time DE?

Micah Parsons recently said he's moving to defensive end full time, but does Dallas have a good enough linebacking corps to afford him doing so?

news

Mailbag: Getting Reps For Younger Players?

With the Rookie Minicamp coming up this weekend, it reminded me that for weeks I have read about getting reps for the younger players. What about Jalen Tolbert and Simi Fehoko?

news

Parsons Adding Muscle Mass, Converting to EDGE

It took only one year for Micah Parsons' explosiveness as a pass rusher to lead him from mostly a hybrid lionbacker to the edge of the D-line, where he'll play full-time going forward.

news

LVE: Clark to Make 'Tremendous Strides' in 2023

It wasn't simply an impressive rookie debut for Damone Clark in 2022, it was one that nearly didn't happen at all, and his first true offseason now has him aimed at the moon.

news

Mailbag: What Position Is Most Concerning?

Now that the draft is over, what position group on the roster concerns you most? Where do they still need to add? Brandin Cooks was a great addition, but wide receiver is a concern for me.

news

Ferguson on Year 2, Schoonmaker: 'It'll Be Exciting'

The tight end room for the Dallas Cowboys received another weapon in the 2023 NFL Draft, and Jake Ferguson is as ready to get started with Luke Schoonmaker as he is to level up himself.

news

Cowboys Assign Jerseys to Mazi, Deuce and Others

The incoming class of Cowboys rookies have been assigned their jersey numbers to begin their NFL careers, and those wondering where Deuce Vaughn would land now have their answer.

news

LIVE: Tracking the UDFA's Being Linked to Dallas

Tracking the latest buzz around the undrafted free agent market as Dallas looks to complete its rookie class.

news

Mazi Smith Loves Cowboys Fit: 'It's a Perfect Storm''

On his first-ever trip to Cowboys HQ as a member of the team, Mazi Smith got candid with what he brings to the table, how thrilled he is and why he's far more than what meets the eye.

Advertising