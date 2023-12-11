#PHIvsDAL

Presented by

Jake Ferguson talks hurdling Eagles, statement win?

Dec 11, 2023 at 02:00 PM
Jake-Ferguson-talks-hurdling-Eagles,-statement-win-hero
Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys

ARLINGTON, TX — It wasn't simply a victory in Week 14 for the Dallas Cowboys. It was a divisional win against the rival Philadelphia Eagles that currently awards them first place in the NFC East with a t0-3 record and, equally as important, serves as the biggest statement win of the 2023 season thus far.

The 33-13 obliteration of the Eagles at AT&T Stadium on Sunday evening was truly worse than the final score would have you believe, seeing as the Eagles literally — per Next Gen Stats — never approached even a 50/50 chance of winning the contest following kickoff.

"This was a big one," said tight end Jake Ferguson, who led the team in receiving yards. "Not only divisional, but it's December football and this is where you start to separate yourself."

It was unbridled dominance by Dak Prescott, the defense and the special teams unit (i.e., Brandon Aubrey) that proved the Cowboys are, in fact, one of the top-2 teams in the NFC.

"Overall, this was a great, great team win in all three phases — complementary football, all around," Ferguson added.

It wasn't the perfect outing by Prescott, but it was still very much an MVP performance, and Ferguson helped his case while adding yet another hurdled victim to his body count, soaring over rookie defensive back Kelee Ringo in the third quarter.

The explosive tight end lovingly referred to as the "Big Biscuit" continues to enjoy a breakout season.

"Big Biscuit is in the air," said Ferguson with a smile. "I've seen them trying to tackle my legs and, at some point, they're going too low, so I gotta go high."

For the first time since the 2017 season, the Eagles' offense failed to score a single touchdown and, wouldn't you know it, it was also the Cowboys who shut them out in that particular game six years ago.

This time around, Jalen Hurts was held to under 200 passing yards and could only get in position for two field goals, his first offensive drive ending in a forced fumble at the hands of Donovan Wilson (also recovered by Wilson).

It was the longest day at the office Hurts has had in his young career, and Dak Prescott made sure to turn the screws on the other side of the ball — dissecting the Eagles' secondary time and again.

The Cowboys are now the first team in NFL history to score 30 or more points in the first seven home games of a season, and it began with a 75-yard touchdown drive to begin the fight.

"We talked about it all week:" said Ferguson. "Setting the tone early, playing Cowboys' football. It's complementary football. It's everybody helping everybody out and playing for the man next to him. You saw that all around, in every phase.

"And when we do that, we're usually playing some good ball."

Their bullying of the Eagles marks the beginning of a gauntlet to come in December, and one that includes a trip to visit the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins in back-to-back trips, before hosting the Detroit Lions on Dec. 30 in a Week 17 matchup that will likely help solidify playoff seeding in the NFC.

Winners of five straight and seven of their last eight, there's a very real chance for the Cowboys to be playoff-ready for January.

"This is where teams separate themselves," said Ferguson. "As a team, we'll get back to work and watch the film, clean it up and get on to the next one."

Related Content

news

Spagnola: That sure is one Grade-A quality win

The Cowboys answered a lot of questions in their big win over the Eagles, which included the defense making a definitive statement. But according to Dak Prescott, it still wasn't up to his high standards.
news

Johnathan Hankins suffers high ankle sprain in win

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones confirmed on Monday that defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins suffered a high ankle sprain in the win over Philadelphia.
news

McCarthy on blowout win vs. Eagles post-surgery

It was a challenging week for Mike McCarthy and the Dallas Cowboys, to say the very least, but they powered through and delivered a striking blow to the Eagles — despite it all.
news

Brandon Aubrey: 'My wildest dreams have come true'

The composure from rookie kicker Brandon Aubrey is something the league hasn't seen before. But if you ask him, these are the types of moments he envisioned for himself three years ago as a software engineer.
news

Stephon Gilmore on Brown calling him old: 'It lit a fire'

Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown threw a verbal jab at Stephon Gilmore on the first drive of the game, and the veteran corner made it his mission to prove his divisional rival wrong on Sunday night.
news

Eatman: Cowboys send & receive the same message

With a 33-13 win over the Eagles, the Cowboys sent a message to the rest of the league, and maybe to their own locker room, too.
news

Clark, Bell deliver season-best after Leonard tour

Damone Clark and Markquese Bell heard about the possible addition of Shaq Leonard, but they marched onto the field against the Eagles and proved the Cowboys don't need him
news

Don't forget these plays: Picked up flag leads to TD

Plays that might get forgotten include the holding call that wasn't, along with two penalties on an Eagles' cornerback on the same play.
news

Gamebreakers: Cowboys who smoked the Eagles

Everyone was glued to their screen when the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles squared off in their 2023 rematch, and several players shined for Mike McCarthy
news

5 Takes: Dallas has one major hurdle in the NFC

The Cowboys silenced the criticism around not having a big win on the season with a commanding victory over the Eagles at AT&T Stadium.
news

Game Recap: Cowboys Beat Rival Eagles, 33-13

The Cowboys prove they can win a big game and for now sit atop the NFC East after an impressive 33-13 victory over the rival Eagles.
Advertising