Jake Ferguson talks hurdling Eagles, statement win?

ARLINGTON, TX — It wasn't simply a victory in Week 14 for the Dallas Cowboys. It was a divisional win against the rival Philadelphia Eagles that currently awards them first place in the NFC East with a t0-3 record and, equally as important, serves as the biggest statement win of the 2023 season thus far.
The 33-13 obliteration of the Eagles at AT&T Stadium on Sunday evening was truly worse than the final score would have you believe, seeing as the Eagles literally — per Next Gen Stats — never approached even a 50/50 chance of winning the contest following kickoff.
"This was a big one," said tight end Jake Ferguson, who led the team in receiving yards. "Not only divisional, but it's December football and this is where you start to separate yourself."
It was unbridled dominance by Dak Prescott, the defense and the special teams unit (i.e., Brandon Aubrey) that proved the Cowboys are, in fact, one of the top-2 teams in the NFC.
"Overall, this was a great, great team win in all three phases — complementary football, all around," Ferguson added.
It wasn't the perfect outing by Prescott, but it was still very much an MVP performance, and Ferguson helped his case while adding yet another hurdled victim to his body count, soaring over rookie defensive back Kelee Ringo in the third quarter.
The explosive tight end lovingly referred to as the "Big Biscuit" continues to enjoy a breakout season.
"Big Biscuit is in the air," said Ferguson with a smile. "I've seen them trying to tackle my legs and, at some point, they're going too low, so I gotta go high."
For the first time since the 2017 season, the Eagles' offense failed to score a single touchdown and, wouldn't you know it, it was also the Cowboys who shut them out in that particular game six years ago.
This time around, Jalen Hurts was held to under 200 passing yards and could only get in position for two field goals, his first offensive drive ending in a forced fumble at the hands of Donovan Wilson (also recovered by Wilson).
It was the longest day at the office Hurts has had in his young career, and Dak Prescott made sure to turn the screws on the other side of the ball — dissecting the Eagles' secondary time and again.
The Cowboys are now the first team in NFL history to score 30 or more points in the first seven home games of a season, and it began with a 75-yard touchdown drive to begin the fight.
"We talked about it all week:" said Ferguson. "Setting the tone early, playing Cowboys' football. It's complementary football. It's everybody helping everybody out and playing for the man next to him. You saw that all around, in every phase.
"And when we do that, we're usually playing some good ball."
Their bullying of the Eagles marks the beginning of a gauntlet to come in December, and one that includes a trip to visit the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins in back-to-back trips, before hosting the Detroit Lions on Dec. 30 in a Week 17 matchup that will likely help solidify playoff seeding in the NFC.
Winners of five straight and seven of their last eight, there's a very real chance for the Cowboys to be playoff-ready for January.
"This is where teams separate themselves," said Ferguson. "As a team, we'll get back to work and watch the film, clean it up and get on to the next one."