Jake Ferguson talks hurdling Eagles, statement win?

"Big Biscuit is in the air," said Ferguson with a smile. "I've seen them trying to tackle my legs and, at some point, they're going too low, so I gotta go high."

For the first time since the 2017 season, the Eagles' offense failed to score a single touchdown and, wouldn't you know it, it was also the Cowboys who shut them out in that particular game six years ago.

This time around, Jalen Hurts was held to under 200 passing yards and could only get in position for two field goals, his first offensive drive ending in a forced fumble at the hands of Donovan Wilson (also recovered by Wilson).

It was the longest day at the office Hurts has had in his young career, and Dak Prescott made sure to turn the screws on the other side of the ball — dissecting the Eagles' secondary time and again.

The Cowboys are now the first team in NFL history to score 30 or more points in the first seven home games of a season, and it began with a 75-yard touchdown drive to begin the fight.

"We talked about it all week:" said Ferguson. "Setting the tone early, playing Cowboys' football. It's complementary football. It's everybody helping everybody out and playing for the man next to him. You saw that all around, in every phase.

"And when we do that, we're usually playing some good ball."

Their bullying of the Eagles marks the beginning of a gauntlet to come in December, and one that includes a trip to visit the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins in back-to-back trips, before hosting the Detroit Lions on Dec. 30 in a Week 17 matchup that will likely help solidify playoff seeding in the NFC.

Winners of five straight and seven of their last eight, there's a very real chance for the Cowboys to be playoff-ready for January.