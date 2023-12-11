Brandon Aubrey: 'My wildest dreams have come true'

ARLINGTON, Texas — Three years ago, Brandon Aubrey probably couldn't fathom where he would be today. Or maybe he could.
After a short career in the MLS stalled after two years, Aubrey spent every moment of his off time as a software engineer training to become an NFL kicker. That work lasted two years before getting his first opportunity in the USFL where he shined with the Birmingham Stallions for two seasons.
Three years later, Brandon Aubrey has not only reached his goal. He's exceeded all expectations of just about everyone around him. But don't think he has exceeded his own.
"Just taking it one kick at a time and I know I can make any of the kicks that they've asked me to do," Aubrey said. "Going out there and making it is something I expect to do at this point."
His performance on Sunday night against the Eagles saw him boot through field goals from 60 yards, 59 yards, 45 yards and 50 yards to push his season total to a perfect 30-for-30 on field goal attempts – an NFL record to start a career.
"I'm just trying to go out there and do my job," he said. "Honestly, having the opportunity to do that – there are a lot of guys that don't have the coaches that are willing to give them the opportunity, so just being able to convert those opportunities and keep them coming, it feels good."
"Having the confidence and faith in me to send me out there in the first quarter and second quarter, it gives confidence to me obviously. When my coaches keep calling my number, it gives me confidence."
The rookie has earned praise from coaches around the team for his veteran-like presence and his composure in high pressure situations. When asked, he feels like he could send through a 70-yarder if asked to by the coaching staff. But his confidence not only resides in himself, it also resides in long snapper Trent Sieg and holder Bryan Anger.
"They've been incredible," he said. "Obviously, I can't do my job if they don't do theirs first. I don't remember a single bad operation this year. That's really pivotal to the streak we have going."
There's obviously a lot left to write in the Brandon Aubrey story. His rookie season has seen him notch records that no other kicker has done – adding another record on Sunday night of being the first kicker ever to hit two 59-plus-yard field goals in the same game.
When these moments happen, he thinks back to the last time he experienced this: three years ago when he was practicing by himself envisioning where he is now.
"Going back three years, working as a software engineer and grinding away in my off time trying to get an opportunity, the USFL comes around," he said. "I'm very grateful for that. These are my wildest dreams and they've come true. Just trying to keep going."