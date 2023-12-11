Brandon Aubrey: 'My wildest dreams have come true'

"Having the confidence and faith in me to send me out there in the first quarter and second quarter, it gives confidence to me obviously. When my coaches keep calling my number, it gives me confidence."

The rookie has earned praise from coaches around the team for his veteran-like presence and his composure in high pressure situations. When asked, he feels like he could send through a 70-yarder if asked to by the coaching staff. But his confidence not only resides in himself, it also resides in long snapper Trent Sieg and holder Bryan Anger.

"They've been incredible," he said. "Obviously, I can't do my job if they don't do theirs first. I don't remember a single bad operation this year. That's really pivotal to the streak we have going."

There's obviously a lot left to write in the Brandon Aubrey story. His rookie season has seen him notch records that no other kicker has done – adding another record on Sunday night of being the first kicker ever to hit two 59-plus-yard field goals in the same game.

When these moments happen, he thinks back to the last time he experienced this: three years ago when he was practicing by himself envisioning where he is now.