 Skip to main content
Advertising

Jason Garrett Addresses Concerns About Sunlight In 4th Quarter vs. Giants

Sep 12, 2016 at 10:26 AM
Author Image
David Helman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

FRISCO, Texas – A brief science lecture broke out amid a football press conference on Monday afternoon.

Perhaps that's not surprising, given that Cowboys coach Jason Garrett is a Princeton graduate. And when he was asked about the role the sun played in Sunday's loss to the New York Giants, Garrett put that education to good use.

"The sun's been there for five billion years, and it will be there for five billion more," Garrett said. "We've all played in games where sun or weather was a factor. My experience has been that it's a factor for both teams and everybody who's out there."

No one was expecting to debate the life expectancy of the sun before attending Garrett's regular Monday press briefing, but he did raise a fair point. The Cowboys have been playing games at AT&T Stadium since 2009, and Sunday's loss wasn't the first time the field has been awash in sunlight during a game.

"It's not a funny issue, it's just a reality," Garrett said. "When you play in certain environments everyone has to deal with the conditions of the game and you have to deal with them as best you can."

As the sun prepared to set on Sunday evening, Cowboys receivers found themselves faced with intense sunlight streaming through the windows of the stadium, which appeared to disrupt several plays. Jason Witten was reluctant to make excuses, but he did admit it was a factor in the dying minutes of the game.

"Yeah, it was – it was. But you know what, you still should make the plays – there's no question about that," Witten said. "The sun kind of got on us a little bit, but we still need to make those plays – I need to make them."

That's an understandable stance for a team with the phrase "No Excuses" emblazoned on its locker room wall. Garrett declined to comment on potential work-arounds, such as hanging curtains in the stadium.

Fortunately for the Cowboys, it shouldn't be an issue in the coming weeks. Two of the team's next three games are on the road, and the Week 3 matchup against the Bears is a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.

[embeddedad0]

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cowboys PR staff wins PFWA's 2026 Pete Rozelle award

The Dallas Cowboys' PR staff has won the Pro Football Writers Association's 2026 Pete Rozelle award, given each year to an NFL team's PR staff that consistently strives for excellence in its dealings and relationships with the media.

news

Jason Witten on both ends of an award-winning night

Former Cowboys great Jason Witten was back in Frisco to present the Collegiate Man of the Year award to one of the best defensive players in college football last year.

news

Scott Laidlaw, unsung hero of 1970s Cowboys, passes away at 72

Part of the famed Dirty Dozen draft class of 1975, Scott Laidlaw played five seasons for the Cowboys, participating in two Super Bowls.

news

D.D. Lewis, Doomsday Defense cornerstone, passes away at 79

A cornerstone of the Doomsday Defense, Lewis spent 13 seasons with Dallas, winning two Super Bowls and setting the franchise record for most postseason games played.

news

'A lot to grow from' for Dak Prescott, Cowboys offense following Week 1

Following a close loss to the reigning Super Bowl champions in Week 1, Dak Prescott says he and the Cowboys offense have "a lot to grow from" heading into the rest of the season.

news

The amazing Ring of Honor life of Lee Roy Jordan

Mickey Spagnola reflects on the extraordinary 84-year life of Cowboys legend Lee Roy Jordan, highlighting his historic career, personal stories, and the remarkable moments that defined his journey from small-town Alabama to football greatness.

news

Cowboys legend Lee Roy Jordan, Ring of Honor member, passes away at 84

Dallas Cowboys Ring of Honor member Lee Roy Jordan, a legendary leader of the Doomsday Defense and five-time Pro Bowler who spent his entire 14-year career in Dallas, has passed away at 84, leaving behind a legacy of toughness, integrity, and community service.

news

An 18-month timeline of Micah Parsons' contract situation with the Cowboys

With one week until the Cowboys' kickoff the 2025 season, Micah Parsons remains without a contract extension. Here's a timeline of the last 18 months of what's occurred between the Cowboys and Parsons.

news

Brian Schottenheimer, Cowboys preparing for 'second draft' on Wednesday

The Cowboys are getting ready for their "second draft," which includes browsing the waiver wire and free agents following league-wide cuts ahead of formulating their final 53-man roster.

news

Cowboys' initial 53-man depth chart for 2025

With the NFL deadline for teams to trim down their roster to only 53 players now passed, the Dallas Cowboys get their first look at their initial depth chart for 2025.

news

Cowboys trade Asim Richards to Saints

Having struck a cutdown day trade with the Saints, the Dallas Cowboys will send Asim Richards to New Orleans and a familiar face in Kellen Moore.

news

2025 Roster Tracker: Deuce among list of Cowboys cuts

The Dallas Cowboys have reduced their 2025 roster to 53 players ahead of the NFL deadline, with Deuce Vaughn and other notable names having been cut to make room.

Advertising