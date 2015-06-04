Jason Garrett To Host 13th Annual Play it Smart Football Camp In Princeton, N.J.

For the 13th year, Dallas Cowboys Head Coach Jason Garrett will be hosting the Play it Smart Football Camp and Leadership Forum in conjunction with Jason Garrett Starfish Charities.

The one-day non-contact football camp will take place on Saturday June 6 at Princeton University, and will include on-field practices for high school students, games and life-skills elements that emphasize the importance of making good choices both on and off the field.

On Friday evening, June 5, there is also a Leadership Forum for the coaches and volunteers at the historic Nassau Inn in Princeton, NJ. The Nassau Inn serves as one of the primary sponsors for the 2015 camp.

Student-athletes from schools in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania are coached by Jason Garrett, current and former NFL players and coaches as well as area high school coaches. The coaches and volunteers primary goal is to help the participants with both football and life skills that will prepare them for the next season and beyond. The purpose of the day is to inspire the participants to excel and to focus on having college as part of their future plans.

Jason Garrett Starfish Charities is a non-profit 501(c)(3) charitable foundation whose mission is to strive to make our community a better place by enriching the lives of its youths. The inspiration for the foundation is the following story:

Starfish Story