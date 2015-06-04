Jason Garrett To Host 13th Annual Play it Smart Football Camp In Princeton, N.J.

Jun 04, 2015 at 03:25 AM
dal-hs.jpg
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

For the 13th year, Dallas Cowboys Head Coach Jason Garrett will be hosting the Play it Smart Football Camp and Leadership Forum in conjunction with Jason Garrett Starfish Charities.

The one-day non-contact football camp will take place on Saturday June 6 at Princeton University, and will include on-field practices for high school students, games and life-skills elements that emphasize the importance of making good choices both on and off the field. 

On Friday evening, June 5, there is also a Leadership Forum for the coaches and volunteers at the historic Nassau Inn in Princeton, NJ. The Nassau Inn serves as one of the primary sponsors for the 2015 camp. 

Student-athletes from schools in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania are coached by Jason Garrett, current and former NFL players and coaches as well as area high school coaches.  The coaches and volunteers primary goal is to help the participants with both football and life skills that will prepare them for the next season and beyond.  The purpose of the day is to inspire the participants to excel and to focus on having college as part of their future plans.

Jason Garrett Starfish Charities is a non-profit 501(c)(3) charitable foundation whose mission is to strive to make our community a better place by enriching the lives of its youths. The inspiration for the foundation is the following story:

Starfish Story

*While walking on the beach, an older man noticed a young girl ahead of him picking up starfish and flinging them into the sea. Finally, catching up with the youth, he asked her why she was doing so. The answer was that the stranded starfish would die if left to the morning sun. "But the beach goes on for miles and there are millions of starfish," countered the man. "How can your effort make any difference?" The young girl looked at the starfish in her hands and threw it to safety in the waves. She said, "It makes a difference to this one."  *

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Sorting Out The Slot Receiver Situation? Deion Sanders On Dez Bryant?

news

5 Points Blue: D-Ware Sees "Maturity" From Taco; Now Seeks Consistency

news

AFC South Matchup Provides Cowboys A Glimpse Of This Top Young Safety

news

Top 10: With Witten & Dez Gone, Who Has Most Games Played With Cowboys?

news

Helman: Could The Cowboys Make Some Unprecedented Decisions With Their WRs?

news

Mailbag: Where Is Dan Bailey's Confidence? Who Handles Byron's Old Role?

news

Mailbag: Trying The Supplemental Draft? Favorable Looks In The Passing Game?

news

Top 10: Too Early To Predict Secondary? Writers Rank 10 DBs for 2018 Roster

news

CowBuzz: What The Players Are Saying After Week 2 Of OTA Workouts

news

Cowboys Will Face One Of The League's Most Underrated TE's In 2018

news

Mailbag: Confidence In The Run Defense? Dak's Comfort Level During OTAs?

news

Cowboys Officially Announce 2018 Training Camp Practice Schedule

Advertising