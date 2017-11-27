Jason Witten Squashes Tennessee Rumor, Turns Focus To Washington

It's been an up and down season for Witten, which can be said for most of the Cowboys' offense. The 10-time Pro Bowler is on pace for 70 catches and 600 yards, but he has been in and out of the box score, having finished four different games with just one catch.

Despite that, and despite Witten's own stated interest in coaching, it always seemed like a stretch to think that one of the longest-tenured and most decorated players in Cowboys history would leave the team in the middle of a season.

"People around you can say 'Oh, maybe one day he'd be a good coach,' and I could consider something like that," he said. "Certainly, I could see that happening – but no time soon. I'm enjoying and loving what I'm doing right now."

Having established that, Witten turned his attention forward to Thursday's prime time kickoff against Washington – which he assured reporters he would be at. Considering how the Cowboys have struggled to score points over the last three games, Witten said they need to find more consistency heading into this matchup.

"We've played at a high level this season at times. But we've been in a funk, we haven't been good enough," he said. "So, you have to look at our tape and be accountable to it and find ways to be better. I think that's what we've done."

Time will tell if that holds true, and Witten will be on hand to be part of it – as has been the case every, single week since 2003. But it's pretty fitting of 2017 that Jason Witten, however, briefly, turned into a coaching candidate during the middle of his work week.