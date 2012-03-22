Jenkins, Jones Lead List Of 2013 FAs

IRVING, Texas --The Cowboys may not be done in free agency this year -- they still could address positions like tight end or cornerback as the market settles.

But since we've gotten some questions on this topic, here's what 2013 looks like for their next crop of free agents:

Starting cornerback Mike Jenkins tops the list. He's coming off shoulder surgery but should be 100 percent for training camp. The Cowboys have signed Orlando Scandrick and now Brandon Carr to long-term deals in the last seven months, and Jenkins could be next at some point.

Defensive end Kenyon Coleman and center Phil Costa are the other two starters with expiring contracts after the 2012 season. Brodney Pool, who figures to start at safety at this moment, signed a one-year deal last week. Wide receiver Kevin Ogletree will also be back on a one-year deal to compete for a backup spot.

Running back Felix Jones is another prominent free agent to be. A healthy DeMarco Murray seems likely to remain the primary back next season, but when healthy Jones provides a change of pace that would have to be replaced.

The rest: Linebacker Victor Butler, safety Barry Church, long snapper L.P. Ladouceur, safety Danny McCray, quarterback Stephen McGee and tight end John Phillips.

