Jerry Echoes Dak: "Tony's Team," But "Great Place To Be" With Future At QB

Sep 20, 2016 at 02:20 AM
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

FRISCO, Texas – Jerry Jones agrees with Dak Prescott's assessment of the Cowboys' quarterback situation following the rookie's first career victory as a starter this past Sunday: it's still Tony Romo's team.

"Tony would be the first to tell you it's everybody's team," Jones said Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan. "But still, it's Tony's team. Tony has the experience and he has just the ability to make us a better team. That's the only way you look at it right now."

Jones is taking nothing away from Prescott's outstanding first two starts against the Giants and Redskins while Romo continues to recover from a broken bone in his back.

In fact, the Cowboys' owner/general manager envisions "a great place to be" when Romo returns to the starting lineup this season and Prescott has gained invaluable experience as a rookie, accelerating his growth as the quarterback of the future.

"Think it's just a great place to be if in fact you could have Tony ready to go, physically into it, ready to go – then I know what he brings in terms of being able to run the offense and make us a better team," Jones said. "And then you're sitting there with Dak Prescott who has distinguished himself. You've got a good feeling about where you are at the position, the depth, and you've got a great feeling about the future."

Jones said Romo had a follow-up examination with team doctors over the weekend that showed his back is recovering well. There's no set timetable, but the Cowboys expect him to be back on the field this season.

"It was good, and he'll just continue down the path," Jones said. "He'll be out of the acute risk area relatively soon, and when that goes then it'll be his ability to rehab. No one knows when he actually will feel like or it's appropriate for him to be out there, so there's no need for guessing here. But he's going to be back."

