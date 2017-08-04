Jerry: Hall Of Fame Speech Will Convey His Gratitude For The Game Of Football

Without giving away details, Jones said his induction speech will convey how much he loves the game of football, how much it's done for him in his life and career, how much it's helped him be his best.

"The inclusion factor in such a limited group. This NFL covers so many generations, so many years. To get to be mentioned in the same breath as a lot of people in those rooms, for me, because of the affinity I have for this game, the love I have for it, the respect I have for the players, the thousands and thousands of players that I'm aware of that have participated in the NFL at the professional level, for it to be limited to that group really doesn't take me but a second or two to get aware of just how good this is."