Jerry Has "Earned the Right" To Joke With Zeke

Aug 20, 2019
Nick Eatman

FRISCO, Texas – What started out as more of a joke on the field in Hawaii, got a more serious tone a few days later at The Star.

Moments after the Cowboys' press conference to announce the contract extension for Jaylon Smith, owner Jerry Jones was asked to comment on the latest backlash that he has received for his playful remark about Tony Pollard's performance.

"Zeke who?" Jones asked to a huddle of reporters before quickly informing all of them of his joking manner.

Still, the comment has gained some national media attention. But when asked if he "feels bad" about what he said, Jones fired back.

"I've earned the right to joke with Zeke. Let me be real clear about that," Jones said. "I've earned the right to joke with Zeke."

Jones is obviously referencing to his support of the Elliott through many of his off-the-field incidents and his suspension from the NFL back in 2017.

As Jones and the Cowboys continue their contract negotiations with three key starters – Dak Prescott, Amari Cooper and Zeke, the biggest issue among the three seems to be with Elliott, the only player on the roster not in camp because of a holdout.

Neither Jerry Jones nor Stephen Jones would comment in detail about Elliott's negotiations. However, Stephen Jones said he remains fully confident that all three will get done.

"I'm optimistic," Stephen Jones said. "I've said this before, you just have to get in the ballpark. When you get close, they can get done in a hurry. We're down the road with these three guys. We could wake up tomorrow and have another (press conference). Is that going to happen? Probably not. But once you decide to go, it goes."

Elliott has missed the entire portion of training camp in Oxnard and the first practice here in Frisco this week.

Pollard, a fourth-round pick from Memphis, has had two solid performances in the preseason, including Saturday in Hawaii, where he rushed for a touchdown on the first drive of the game.

