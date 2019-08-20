Jerry Has "Earned the Right" To Joke With Zeke

"I've earned the right to joke with Zeke. Let me be real clear about that," Jones said. "I've earned the right to joke with Zeke."

Jones is obviously referencing to his support of the Elliott through many of his off-the-field incidents and his suspension from the NFL back in 2017.

As Jones and the Cowboys continue their contract negotiations with three key starters – Dak Prescott, Amari Cooper and Zeke, the biggest issue among the three seems to be with Elliott, the only player on the roster not in camp because of a holdout.

Neither Jerry Jones nor Stephen Jones would comment in detail about Elliott's negotiations. However, Stephen Jones said he remains fully confident that all three will get done.

"I'm optimistic," Stephen Jones said. "I've said this before, you just have to get in the ballpark. When you get close, they can get done in a hurry. We're down the road with these three guys. We could wake up tomorrow and have another (press conference). Is that going to happen? Probably not. But once you decide to go, it goes."

Elliott has missed the entire portion of training camp in Oxnard and the first practice here in Frisco this week.