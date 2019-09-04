Updates: Martin Among 12 Players on Injury Report 

2:12 p.m. - After missing an entire season with Guillain Barre Syndrome, Travis Frederick is trying to say it's just another game. But even he knows that's not the case.

"I think this week is a big step for me. In my head, I'm not making a big deal," he said. "But, at some point, you have to look back and reflect a little bit on what last year was like and how big an accomplishment it really is to be back. It's one thing to be back, but I just don't want to be out there I want to be playing at a high level and doing everything I can to help this team win."