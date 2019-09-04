Updates: Martin Among 12 Players on Injury Report 

The NFL season is almost here. Don't miss any of the action with our daily update, with news and notes and even more as the Cowboys get ready for the 2019 season.
Sept. 4 Updates
The Cowboys have 12 players on the injury report for Wednesday, however most of them were practicing in full.
All-Pro guard Zack Martin, who has missed all of the preseason with a back injury, was the only player listed as "limited."
The Cowboys had three other players that did not practice at all, while the Giants had five players on their injury report, including three who sat out.
2:12 p.m. - After missing an entire season with Guillain Barre Syndrome, Travis Frederick is trying to say it's just another game. But even he knows that's not the case.
"I think this week is a big step for me. In my head, I'm not making a big deal," he said. "But, at some point, you have to look back and reflect a little bit on what last year was like and how big an accomplishment it really is to be back. It's one thing to be back, but I just don't want to be out there I want to be playing at a high level and doing everything I can to help this team win."
Frederick made the Pro Bowl at center from 2014-17 and is certainly looking to regain that same form.
The Cowboys turned the corner on defense last year, particularly because of the improved play of youngsters such as Leighton Vander Esch, Byron Jones and Jaylon Smith.
So what can we expect from this group in 2019? Smith was asked to name one big difference from this year's defense.
"Attention to detail. We're a team that prides itself on stopping the run and being physical and that sprints to the ball," Smith said. "We understand our identity and we just have to go out and prove it every week. It's Week 1 and its' here. We have to step up to the plate."
2:03 p.m. - While Frederick is making his own comeback this week when he starts at center against the Giants, his first question on Wednesday regarded another return, in the form of Ezekiel Elliott.
"He just brings energy to the building and to the group. We're happy to have him back," said Frederick, who asked when Zeke would start to contribute. "I think it's immediate (his impact). The fact we have him back and can have him out there, we're excited to see him doing his things. You see, he looks great."
12:04 p.m. – Now that Ezekiel Elliott is back with the Cowboys, what's the plan for him this week?
Elliott is practicing in pads with his teammates today, and head coach Jason Garrett said they'll monitor his on-field work, having been away from the team since mid-June.
"He's in very good shape, he looks good, but he hasn't been practicing with pro football players," Garrett said. "We'll just see how he fits back in, but he's a quick study, he's a smart guy and he's got an excellent football IQ. We'll just see where he is and adjust accordingly as we go."
12:18 p.m. – Head coach Jason Garrett said the Cowboys' veterans who sat out with injuries late in training camp – Zack Martin (back), Tyron Smith (back) and Amari Cooper (heel) – responded well after Monday's practice and are expected to participate on some level Wednesday.
10:38 a.m. - Just before heading out to the practice field on Wednesday, Elliott officially signed the contract that guarantees him $50 million and over $100 total in the next eight years.
Elliott hasn't practiced since the final minicamp back in June. He chose not to report to training camp in late July and has been away from the team for 40 days before agreeing to the contract early Wednesday morning.
Zeke signed the deal and literally sprinted off to get ready for his first practice since the summer.
Sept. 3 Updates
7:22 pm – While there has been nothing official to report from either side, it does appear Ezekiel Elliott and the Cowboys are getting closer to a deal. Some media reports have even speculated a new contract will be finalized as early as Wednesday.
However, on Tuesday Zeke returned from Cabo, where he has spent the last few weeks training. he was met by reporters who asked if he was ready to play.
"I've been ready," Zeke said.
9:17 a.m. – On Monday, La'el Collins hadn't yet agreed to his long-term contract extension. But he spoke at length about his enjoyment playing with the Cowboys' offensive line and being part of the organization as he enters his fifth season.
"Honestly, I think this is one of the best things to happen to me, coming here," Collins said. "For me, it prolonged my career in the way of just the coaching that I've been able to get since I've been here.
"I'm excited to be where I am in my career right now, going into year 5, year 3 at right tackle. I'm just ready to go out there and show what kind of player I am this year and show what kind of unit we are as a group."
7:31 a.m. – Jaylon Smith got a long-term extension two weeks ago. As it turns out, La'el Collins is next.
Multiple reports surfaced Tuesday morning that Collins was close to finalizing a new five-year extension Tuesday. Speaking during his weekly interview on 105.3 FM The Fan, Cowboy owner/general manager Jerry Jones confirmed that fact. Jones didn't disclose the terms of the deal, but he did allow that it's been agreed to.
"We'll have those coming, but we've agreed to them and they're good and they're good for both parties."
Collins has started every game at right tackle the past two seasons. He was entering the final year of a two-year extension he signed in 2017, though it sounds like he'll now be under contract for quite some time.
Sept. 2 Updates
2:35 p.m. – The Cowboys have released linebacker Rolando McClain.
Though he did not count toward the active roster, the club still held McClain's rights during the veteran linebacker's indefinite suspension dating back to 2016. The NFL recently reinstated McClain.
He played for the Cowboys from 2014-15 and made 161 tackles.
_______________________________________________________________________________________
The Cowboys have moved rookie offensive lineman Connor McGovern to injured reserve and signed rookie running back Jordan Chunn to take his place on the 53-man roster.
McCovern, the team's third-round pick, has dealt with a pectoral injury since organized team activities in the spring. Per NFL rules, he must be on IR for minimum of eight weeks.
Chunn, among the team's 26 roster cuts Saturday, cleared waivers Sunday.
Aug. 31 Updates
Tony Pollard looked pretty good wearing No. 36 all preseason, but he's moving numbers as the regular season is about to start. The rookie from Memphis will wear No. 20, a number worn by safety George Iloka, who was released Saturday.
Pollard's running mate Alfred Morris is moving from 23 to No. 32, and rookie safety Donovan Wilson will wear No. 26. Wilson, who is hurt with an ankle injury, was wearing No. 37 throughout the preseason.
3:44 p.m. – First, Brandon Knight went through a position switch. Then he battled back from a foot injury in training camp. Now the undrafted rookie guard/tackle has made his way onto the team.
The Cowboys have gone heavy with 11 offensive linemen on the initial 53-man roster, including Knight, a three-year starter at tackle at Indiana who began taking snaps at guard in the middle of camp.
Linebacker Luke Gifford is the other undrafted rookie to make the team.
_______________________________________________________________________________________
3:42 p.m. – They might not have made the active roster, but five promising players will be kicking around for the foreseeable future.
Prior to Saturday's cut deadline, the Cowboys opted to move Jalen Jelks, Jon'Vea Johnson, Daniel Ross, Chris Westry and Cody Wichmann to the reserve/injured list.
That means all five players will be able to revert to injured reserve, where they'll remain with the Cowboys while they rehab various injuries. However, since they did not make the initial 53-man roster, none of them will be eligible to return during the 2019 season.
This is the same thing the Cowboys did with Cedrick Wilson last season, shelving him for 2018 while he rehabbed a shoulder injury. It appears that Jelks, Johnson, Ross, Westry and Wichmann are guys they'd like to see in the future – though they'll be unavailable this year.
The Cowboys are expected to be without rookie safety Donovan Wilson for a few weeks after he sustained an ankle injury late in Thursday's game.
Cowboys VP Stephen Jones said Wilson, who has three interceptions in four preseason games, has certainly done enough to make the team.
"He's obviously someone we're excited about. It looks like he found his way to this roster," Jones said on 105.3 The Fan. "Unfortunately, he did have a little setback that could keep him out of games for a couple of weeks, but we'll continue to monitor that."
Wilson will likely be one of the team's inactive players for the first part of the season while he rehabs his injury. That could mean Xavier Woods, Jeff Heath and Darian Thompson would be the safeties at the game, and perhaps Kavon Frazier if they choose to keep five on the roster.
11:11 a.m. – Asked Friday on 105.3 The Fan if defensive end Taco Charlton has made this year's 53-man roster, Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones said, "Yes."
"He's frankly had a great camp," Jones said. "…He does some things really well, and he's capable of doing some other things really well. And it's that part – you do the other things really well – that would make him the player we wanted to have when we drafted him with the No. 1 pick (in 2017)."
Charlton did not play in Thursday's preseason finale because of an ankle injury. He had two sacks, two forced fumbles and a recovery last Saturday against the Texans.
Aug. 29 Updates
11:35 p.m. - Three interceptions during the four-game preseason is certainly enough to lock Donovan Wilson a spot on the 53-man roster. But the question now for Wilson is his health.
However, the rookie from Texas A&M said he just rolled his ankle in the second half on Thursday night and will be "good to go" for the start of the season next week. Wilson had an interception in the second half against the Bucs before leaving the game with the injury.
Wilson is expected to make the team along with safeties Xavier Woods, Jeff Heath and possibly Darian Thompson. Veterans Kavon Frazier and George Iloka are on the bubble as well.
_______________________________________________________________________________________
11:30 p.m. -- Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones anticipates Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper (heel), left tackle Tyron Smith (back) and right guard Zack Martin (back) returning to practice next week as the Cowboys now look toward the Sept. 8 season opener against the Giants.
Cooper was held out of all four preseason games with the heel issue. Jones isn't concerned that his unavailability the last three weeks will affect the offense's rhythm when the season starts.
"I don't see it impacting us at all," Jones said. "I'm just glad that he's got his health in place that it is relative to his foot."
_______________________________________________________________________________________
10:44 p.m. - A recent setback with his pectoral injury will likely hurt his chances of making the roster this weekend. The Cowboys could end up putting him on IR with the possibility of returning after eight weeks.
However, McGovern said the injury could've been worse.
"It's pretty frustrating. I got hurt initially back in OTAs and rehabbed to get back. Now I've had another setback. But it could've been much worse. I don't need surgery, luckily this time or last time. That's a nice relief."
_______________________________________________________________________________________
10:33 p.m. - The Cowboys certainly can't keep all the players who shined Thursday night, and it could be too late for Nate Hall, but he went out strong. Hall had nine tackles on defense, two more on special teams.
Hall has been on the outside of the bubble at linebacker, with Luke Gifford and possibly Justin Phillips battling for the final spots, behind Justin March. Still, Hall has the ability to be a practice squad player, especially after his strong performance on Thursday.
_______________________________________________________________________________________
9:13 p.m. -- Rookie safety Donovan Wilson left for the locker room with an ankle injury in the third quarter against the Bucs.
Wilson made his third interception of preseason in the first half.
Also injured for the Cowboys: running back Jordan Chunn (ribs), safety Jameill Showers (hamstring) and defensive back Tyvis Powell (hamstring) have been ruled out of the game.
8:51 p.m. – Rookie wide receiver Jon'Vea Johnson will not return to Thursday's preseason finale against the Bucs due to a shoulder injury.
Johnson has been battling for a backup receiver spot. He had three catches for 32 yards tonight.
_______________________________________________________________________________________
7:35 p.m. – Rookie defensive lineman Daniel Wise is off to a strong start Thursday night with two first-quarter sacks against the Tampa Bay Bucs.
This is a critical preseason finale for Wise, the Dallas-area native who went undrafted out of Kansas. He was productive in training camp, but defenisve line is perhaps the most competitive position on the roster.
_______________________________________________________________________________________
7:14 p.m. – What's a good way to go from the bubble to making the team? How about getting a pick-six on the first drive of the game. Olumba certainly helped his chances of making the team with an interception for a touchdown early in the first quarter.
The second-year cornerback who spent all of last year on the practice squad, has made big plays all throughout camp and the preseason. He certainly helped his cause in the early minutes of Thursday's game.
7:05pm – The second-year quarterback is not only getting the start Thursday night against the Buccaneers and will likely play most of the game, but he was one of the team captains.
To say White is on the bubble to make the team is an understatement. His performances in the preseason games haven't been stellar. But with nearly a full game to play, he could make a strong case to make the team.
The Cowboys could play rookie Taryn Christion in the second half at quarterback, but the utility player might also play multiple positions.
Aug. 28 Updates
5:11 p.m. – The Cowboys have spent years strengthening the depth on their offensive and defensive line – so much, in fact, that teams have called about possible trades at those positions.
"We do get calls on both offensive and defensive line," Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones said. "And we've made that a priority over the years and it's a strength of ours. Teams are interested in it."
Could a trade be possible as final cuts loom? "Yeah, I think there's a possibility for sure that we could move somebody," Jones said.
_______________________________________________________________________________________
5:10 p.m. – Last year, the Cowboys made one of their most surprising cuts in recent memory when they parted ways with longtime kicker Dan Bailey, a former team captain.
This year, though, Stephen Jones says they're comfortable with Brett Maher, who replaced Bailey last season.
"All the confidence in the world in our kicker," Jones said. "I don't see anything changing there."
_______________________________________________________________________________________
1:27 p.m. - The Cowboys' annual kickoff luncheon, held at AT&T Stadium had one noticeable absence in Ezekiel Elliott.
However, when owner/GM Jerry Jones addressed the crowd, he sounded like Zeke's absence could be short-lived, although he didn't mention his star running back by name.
"We're missing one but we'll have him on the field ... And I'm not joking."
Earlier on the day, during a phone interview on 105.3 The FAN, Jones said he was prepared to play without Zeke this year if he continues to hold out, stating "if that's the case, we'll play and we'll play well."
But as the Cowboys have said all along, things can happen fast. The luncheon was a few hours after his phone interview and perhaps Jones has a better feeling that this contract negotiation can be resolved.
_______________________________________________________________________________________
11:45 a.m. – Linebacker Sean Lee says he's on track for the Sept. 8 season opener against the Giants.
Lee, who has missed most of camp with a knee sprain, had hoped to play some snaps last Saturday against the Texans but was held out.
"I feel physically good. I should be ready to go next week," he said Wednesday from the Cowboys' annual Flowserve Kickoff Luncheon benefiting the Dallas Cowboys Courage House at Happy Hill Farm. "I've battled that knee throughout the preseason. I've had some good days and some bad days. The trainers have been smart with it. But I should be ready next week and ready for the first game."
_______________________________________________________________________________________
Aug. 27 Updates
7:16 p.m. - After missing nearly all of camp with a pectoral injury, McGovern returned to practice this week. But near the end of Tuesday's practice, the rookie guard was still bothered by the injury.
He likely won't play in the final preseason game on Thursday and could be headed to IR, with the chance to return after eight games.
_______________________________________________________________________________________
6:11 p.m. - The rookie defensive end was making a push for one of the final roster spots, but a left foot sprain could complicate matters now. Jelks missed practice on Tuesday with the injury and was in a walking boot.
The seventh-round pick from Oregon flashed some moments during camp as promising pass-rusher.
While the severity of the injury is unknown at the moment, Jelks could be a candidate for IR with the possibility of returning midway through the season.
_______________________________________________________________________________________
6:02 p.m. – Right tackle La'el Collins is not practicing Tuesday due to a groin injury, but the Cowboys don't appear concerned about his availability for the Sept. 8 season opener.
"We anticipate him being ready to go," head coach Jason Garrett said.
Rookie Mitch Hyatt is taking the first-team reps at right tackle.
_______________________________________________________________________________________
10:55 a.m. -- Rookie guard Connor McGovern is slowly ramping up his practice workload after dealing with a pectoral strain since OTAs, according to head coach Jason Garrett.
"He's worked his way through it," Garrett said of the team's third-round draft pick. "He's been pretty limited, but hopefully he can get some good work in at some point this week or early next week."
_______________________________________________________________________________________
Aug. 26 Updates
5:31 p.m. - The Cowboys have officially moved the Pro Bowl cornerback off the PUP (Physically Unable to Perform) list on Monday, which allows him to participate in practice, even on a limited basis.
Jones, who made his first Pro Bowl last year, has been sidelined all offseason due to hip surgery, but has been getting closer to a return and could be ready for the Sept. 8 opener against the Giants.
"He's going to slowly get back into it and see where he is," head coach Jason Garrett said. "He's been working really well on the side but it's time for him to get going again. He'll be out there for part of practice."
_______________________________________________________________________________________
12:04 p.m. - The Cowboys' star quarterback is one of 13 players featured in this year's Sunday Night Football show open on NBC, starring Carrie Underwood.
The intro will air on Sept. 8 for the Patriots-Steelers game on SNF.
Prescott is one eight NFL QBs in the intro, along with Patrick Mahomes, Mitch Trubisky, Baker Mayfield, Jared Goff, Kirk Cousins, Russell Wilson and Carson Wentz.
The Cowboys play three games on Sunday Night Football this season – at New Orleans (Sept. 29), vs. Philly (Oct. 20) and vs. Minnesota (Nov. 10).
Aug. 24 Updates
11:32 p.m. -- Quarterback Dak Prescott had his first incompletion, and his first non-scoring drive, of the preseason Saturday night against the Texans.
But he and the offense bounced back from that opening three-and-out series. After defensive end Taco Charlton forced and recovered a fumble at the Texans' 24-yard line, Prescott found Michael Gallup for a 12-yard score and an early 7-0 lead in the Cowboys' 34-0 victory at AT&T Stadium.
"It's something we've been doing all training camp," Prescott said of his throw to Gallup. "Just being able to get away from that rush right there and he did a great job getting open. ... I just had to make the throw and he made a great contested catch."
Typically Prescott and most starters do not play in the preseason finale. If that's the case this year, this is Prescott's final preseason stat line over three games: 11-of-14 for 109 yards, one touchdown pass and zero interceptions.
_______________________________________________________________________________________
11:31 p.m. -- Colts quarterback Andrew Luck's sudden retirement announcement shocked the entire league on Saturday night.
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had the utmost praise for his peer.
"Hell of a player, hell of a player," Prescott said after the Cowboys' preseason win over the Texans. "Hell of a guy, the little bit I know of him being able to talk to him before a game and sharing a little bit of things. I respect him so, so much on the field, off the field. so that's his decision. Everybody's entitled to that."
_______________________________________________________________________________________
11:13 p.m. – Taco Charlton's name showed up most on the defensive stat sheet Saturday night, but Kerry Hyder wasn't far behind.
The veteran defensive end had two of the Cowboys' eight total sacks against the Texans and added two tackles (one for loss) and three quarterback hits.
_______________________________________________________________________________________
10:22 p.m. - Last week, he caught the eventual game-winning touchdown. This week, Smith led the team in both catches (six) and receiving yards (79).
Smith is making a strong push for a roster spot, but is competing with the likes of Cedrick Wilson for the fifth or sixth spot, depending on what happens with Noah Brown, who could remain on PUP to start the season.
Smith leads the Cowboys this preseason with 12 catches for 157 yards and has one of three TD receptions for the team.
_______________________________________________________________________________________
9:51 p.m. - For the first time this preseason, Maher made all of his kicks in the game, hitting two field goals of 23 and 36 yards and all four extra points. During the preseason, Maher is now 5 of 7 on his kicks, with his misses occurring from 35 and 52 yards out.
Special teams coach Keith O'Quinn said Maher has been kicking the ball "extremely well all week," making most kicks in practice as well as all 16 attempts in pregame warmups before Saturday's game.
It's unclear whether Maher will kick Thursday against Tampa Bay or if Kasey Redfern will handle the kicking duties for the final game.
_______________________________________________________________________________________
7:39 p.m. – Defensive end Taco Charlton limped off the field under his own power late in the second quarter of Saturday's preseason game against the Texans.
Charlton was slow to get up earlier in the quarter, but returned a few plays later and deflected a pass to force a Texans punt. This time he went straight to the locker room for further evaluation.
Charlton has been active tonight up front, recording two sacks and two forced fumbles in the first half.
_______________________________________________________________________________________
7:30 p.m -- The Cowboys' first-half dominance on defense continues.
Reserve cornerback C.J. Goodwin picked off Texans quarterback Joe Webb in the second quarter, the second takeaway of the game for the Dallas defense.
Goodwin is competing for a roster spot as a potential core special teams player.
_______________________________________________________________________________________
6:32p.m.- While he's taken plenty of first-team reps with Sean Lee out this camp, Thomas knows he'll be a key member of the special teams this year. And you can't contribute more than blocking a punt and recovering it for a touchdown, as Thomas did in the first quarter to give Dallas a 14-0 lead.
Thomas was unblocked in his path to the punter, blocking the ball, then kicking it forward to the end zone where he pounced on it.
If that's not enough, Thomas was the first player down the field to cover the ensuing kickoff.
_______________________________________________________________________________________
6:21 p.m. – Taco Charlton's sack/forced fumble helped Dak Prescott and the Cowboys' offense get an early touchdown in Saturday's preseason game against the Houston Texans.
Charlton sacked Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson and recovered the ball at the Houston 24-yard line, setting up a touchdown throw from Prescott to Michael Gallup six plays later for a 7-0 lead.
Charlton also sacked Watson on the first play from scrimmage, but a defensive holding penalty wiped it out.
_______________________________________________________________________________________
Aug. 23 Updates
4:05 p.m. – Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones remains optimistic the team can reach an agreement on a new contract with Pro Bowl running back Ezekiel Elliott before the Sept. 8 season opener.
"We feel confident that these things are eventually going to get done," Jones told 105.3 The Fan. "And we've been optimistic, still are optimistic. It's just eventually getting to a point where you're doing some back and forth and usually those things get done. They happen really quick. They happen in hours in terms of once you really get on the page."
Jones did say nothing seems imminent at the moment without much activity on the negotiation front. Elliott continues to train away from the team this week.
_______________________________________________________________________________________
Aug. 22 Updates
2:29 p.m. – Jaylon Smith's perseverance and performance has been rewarded, and no one was happier to hear about Smith's $64 million contract extension than his fellow linebacker Sean Lee.
"He's been a complete inspiration from day one," Lee said, how he's handled it, never flinched at the adversity, took it straight on, how he prepared when he wasn't playing day in and day out. To watch how well he played his first year when he came back (in 2017) even though he was still not feeling 100 percent, making plays still, and then last year, just to be a dominant linebacker last year. He deserves every penny. He's an unbelievable person and player."
_______________________________________________________________________________________
4:39 p.m. -- Amari Cooper remains out for now with a heel injury, which means more targets for second-year receiver Michael Gallup.
The Cowboys don't think Cooper's injury will linger, and Gallup wants the Pro Bowl wideout as soon as possible. But it's clear that Gallup's rapport with quarterback Dak Prescott continues to grow, and his 31-yard catch last Saturday against the Rams is proof.
"It just keeps going up," Gallup said. "If I have something to ask him, I can go right to him. I don't feel like I'm just a rookie or anything. I'm not scared to go ask him questions or anything like that. It's going well."
_______________________________________________________________________________________
1:14 p.m. - With two preseason games still to play, and the focus expected to be many of the young players, Cedrick Wilson has a chance to raise his stock even more this weekend.
Wilson had another strong practice on Thursday, and figures to be in the hunt for one of the final receiver spots along with Devin Smith, Noah Brown and Jon'vea Johnson.
Wilson, a sixth-round pick in 2018, missed all of last year with a shoulder injury. He had three catches vs. San Francisco two weeks ago, but left the game with concussion-symptoms and didn't play last week in Hawaii.
_______________________________________________________________________________________
12:37 p.m. - If you don't know much about Marcus Lucas, that could change after Saturday's game with the Texans.
The Cowboys are so depleted at the tight end position, that there's a chance Lucas will play the majority of the game, even perhaps starting with Jason Witten in a two-tight end set.
Blake Jarwin, Dalton Schultz and Codey McElroy are all banged up and unlikely to play. Lucas, who is wearing No. 80 now that Rico Gathers was released and claimed by the Browns, should be on the field the entire night.
_______________________________________________________________________________________
Aug. 21 Updates
One player who is rising up the charts quickly is wide receiver Devin Smith, who scored a touchdown last week in Hawaii. The former second-round pick of the Jets in 2015, Smith has worked through injuries the couple of years but is finally healthy, and it shows.
"We liked him coming out of school," Jason Garrett said of the former Ohio State standout. "Sometimes you just need a fresh start and a new environment. He's been banging away and he's had a couple of good weeks."
Smith is battling with players such as Noah Brown, Reggie Davis, Jon'vea Johnson and Cedrick Wilson for the final two receiver spots.
_______________________________________________________________________________________
10:44 am - The rookie from Texas A&M got some first-team reps earlier this week and could continue to get more looks as the Cowboys monitor Jeff Heath's stinger injury.
Wilson, who has an interception in the preseason and a forced fumble in the scrimmage, played alongside Xavier Woods on Tuesday in practice.
"We just want to give him a chance," Jason Garrett said. "He's been around the ball a lot in training camp. Donovan has done some good things. We'll keep evaluate him."
_______________________________________________________________________________________
Aug. 20 Updates
12:09 p.m. -- Of the players, Jason Garrett said would miss Tuesday's practice, wide receiver Amari Cooper heads the list.
Cooper (heel) has missed nearly two weeks now and Garrett said the Cowboys "will be deliberate with him."
Before practice, Garrett didn't anticipate left tackle Tyron Smith participating Tuesday, as has been dealing with a minor back issue and didn't make the trip to Hawaii last week. But Smith did dress out and take part in some limited portions of practice.
Garrett said Blake Jarwin, Dalton Schultz and Jeff Heath wouldn't practice much on Tuesday.
_______________________________________________________________________________________
10:45 a.m. - For the first time this offseason, Pro Bowl pass-rusher DeMarcus Lawrence is expected to participate in individual drills.
Coach Jason Garrett said Lawrence is actually ahead of schedule from his shoulder surgery he had last spring.
"He's done a great job. He's way ahead of schedule on his rehab," Garrett said of D-Law. "He's responded well. He's very diligent. We anticipate him being involved in individual periods and see how it goes."
_______________________________________________________________________________________
Aug. 17 Updates
For the second straight week, Brett Maher missed a field goal, but this one was from 52 yards out.
Last year, Maher was 6 of 7 from 50 yards or more, including a franchise-best 62-yarder. Head coach Jason Garrett didn't seem as bothered by Maher's miss this week as the 35-yarder he missed in San Francisco.
"I just wanted to see what he can do. He has been such a good kicker for us from that distance," Garrett said. "With the conditions, with the wind, outdoors, all that, I just wanted to put him in that situation, and he will grow from that experience."
_______________________________________________________________________________________
7:46 p.m. -- Mike White is going second in the quarterback rotation in tonight's preseason game against the Rams.
It appears starter Dak Prescott will get the rest of the night off after completing 5 of 5 passes for 64 yards on the Cowboys' opening 97-yard touchdown drive. On Pregame Live, head coach Jason Garrett said White would be the next quarterback in after fellow backup Cooper Rush played most of the first half last Saturday against the 49ers.
Rush is expected to finish out the game at some point, Garrett said.
_______________________________________________________________________________________
7:28 p.m. – Tony Pollard won't be sneaking up on anyone anymore.
The Cowboys have been high on their rookie running back throughout training camp, but he confirmed their suspicions in a big way on Saturday night.
Pollard was the star of the first possession of the game, carrying the ball five times for 43 yards and a touchdown. He also caught a screen pass for nine yards, although it was nullified by a penalty.
This training camp has offered glimpses of what Pollard is capable of. In the opening series against the Rams, he put it on display.
4:08 p.m. - The first play of the game wasn't kind to the second-year linebacker. Covington flew down on the opening kickoff and made an initial hit, but immediately went down with an apparent shoulder/neck injury. The medical team quickly went to Covington, who was on the field for several minutes.
Covington, a sixth-round pick last year, is battling for a backup linebacker spot. He was quickly taken in to the locker room.
Last week, rookie Luke Gifford made an interception but then suffered a high-ankle sprain and will likely miss the entire preseason.
_______________________________________________________________________________________
Aug. 16 Updates
12:51 p.m. – Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith did not make the trip to Hawaii for Saturday's preseason game against the Rams
The Cowboys are being cautious with Smith, who has dealt with back issues in the past, and knowing this preseason trip requires over 10 hours of round-trip flight time.
Some players who have dealt with injuries in camp were scheduled to fly back to Dallas to continue their rehab. Fellow Pro Bowl offensive lineman Zack Martin has also missed time with a sore back.
_______________________________________________________________________________________
Aug. 14 Updates
1:34 p.m. -- The Cowboys gave linebacker Jaylon Smith a day off Monday to rest his knee after the preseason opener against San Francisco, but he was back at practice Tuesday.
"I'm great," he said. "They wanted to give me a little time off to be able to let it rest and heal up."
_______________________________________________________________________________________
Aug. 13 Updates
7:24 p.m. -- Second-year defensive end Dorance Armstrong has gotten extra reps all camp while DeMarcus Lawrence (shoulder) and Tyrone Crawford (hip) have rehabbed injuries in preparation for the regular season. Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones has been taken notice.
"The trick is as a young player to get as much out of every day, every rep you can," Jones said. "He's really impressed me."
_______________________________________________________________________________________
1:15 p.m. – Two more injury updates for the Cowboys' banged up roster, although these sound like good news.
Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said Jaylon Smith should be at practice Tuesday after sitting out on Monday. Garrett said Smith felt some discomfort in his knee after the preseason opener, but it doesn't seem to be serious.
Jon'Vea Johnson likely won't practice on Tuesday after injuring his shoulder in Monday's practice. But Garrett said Johnson's tests came back negative, which at least means the injury isn't too serious. Garrett listed Johnson as "day to day."
_______________________________________________________________________________________
12:59 p.m. - The injury bug is starting to affect a few positions, especially tight end. Dalton Schultz (ankle) and Blake Jarwin (foot) have both missed some practice time lately.
Jason Garrett said he doesn't expect "Schultzy" to practice on Tuesday. "If Blake does anything, he'll be limited."
But Garrett added he thinks "we should have three healthy" tight ends for practice, with Jason Witten, Codey McElroy and Marcus Lucas.
_______________________________________________________________________________________
10:46 a.m. -- Consistent effort -- extremely hard play down after down from a 310-pound defensive lineman -- was a primary reason the Cowboys drafted Trysten Hill in the second round back in April.
The preseason opener is a valuable learning tool for rookies, and the Cowboys were encouraged by the performance of their top pick against the 49ers last Saturday.
"Trysten did some nice things in the game," head coach Jason Garrett said. "Technically there were some things he got to get better at -- again, playing the right way -- but you saw a spirit to him, you saw a toughness to him you saw a guy who competed the right way, all the things that we thought we were going to see when we drafted him."
_______________________________________________________________________________________
Aug. 12 Updates
1:14 p.m. -- Pro Bowl receiver Amari Cooper is not expected to practice Monday but is "getting closer and closer" to returning from a heel bruise, head coach Jason Garrett said.
"He's making progress," Garrett said. "We're certainly not going to rush him back. Don't anticipate him doing anything today but he's getting closer and closer. He's working on the side. So we don't think this is a long-term thing but we just want to be deliberate in bringing him back."
Cooper hasn't practiced since Aug. 2 and did not play in last Saturday's preseason opener against the 49ers.
_______________________________________________________________________________________
10:38 a.m. – No Ezekiel Elliott here in training camp has meant more reps for fourth-round draft pick Tony Pollard.
The rookie running back started Saturday's preseason opener against the 49ers, carrying four times for 16 yards on the first-team offense's first and only series. He has caught Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones' attention.
"I certainly thought he had a good showing of himself," Jones said after the game. "He looks confident out there. We know he's inordinately understanding of what it is he does and can do. And we've seen him do it. We know he's capable of, if he really needs to carry the whole load."
_______________________________________________________________________________________
Aug. 11 Updates
10:43 a.m. -- The Cleveland Browns announced Sunday that they've signed Rico Gathers.
The Cowboys waived Gathers last week after three seasons with the team. The former sixth-round pick and college basketball star appeared in 15 games last season, catching three passes for 45 yards.
_______________________________________________________________________________________
8:23 p.m. – Wide receiver Cedrick Wilson was taken to the locker room after being shaken up on a hit by 49ers safety Adrian Colbert in the third quarter.
Colbert has been ejected because Wilson was ruled a defenseless receiver. Wilson walked off under his own power. He has three catches for 36 yards tonight.
_______________________________________________________________________________________
7:21 p.m. -- Nothing could illustrate the cruelty of the preseason better.
Twenty minutes after intercepting a pass in his first preseason game, rookie linebacker Luke Gifford went out with an injury.
Gifford injured his leg in a tie-up on a tackle and needed assitance leaving the field. After a brief stint in the Cowboys' medical tent, Gifford was carted back to the locker room for X-Rays. Those X-Rays came back negative, according to reports from the sideline, and Gifford appears to be dealing with an ankle sprain. Given the circumstances, chalk that up as a bit of good news for the rookie.
6:52 p.m. – Now that's how you position yourself to make an NFL team.
Still a long way to go, but undrafted rookie linebacker Luke Gifford is making a case for a roster spot. One play after making a solid open-field tackle, Gifford picked off 49ers quarterback Nick Mullens after a defensive end Kerry Hyder pressure.
Gifford has had an impressive start to training camp and hasn't missed practice or game time despite dislocating his finger a few days ago.
_______________________________________________________________________________________
6:44 p.m. - Expected to get the majority of the field goal attempts this game and for mostof the preseason, Maher connected on two first-quarter field goals on the Cowboys' first two drives.
Maher hit from 25 yards out, and then hit a 40-yarder to give the Cowboys a 6-0 lead.
But in the second quarter, he pushed his 35-yard attempt wide right.
Last year, Maher was 23 of 29 from 40 yards and in.
_______________________________________________________________________________________
6:39 p.m. - After missing all of his rookie season with a shoulder injury, Wilson has shown some occasional flashes in camp. But with the lights on Saturday night in San Francisco, Wilson had a couple of nice plays.
In his first time to wear the Cowboys' uniform, Wilson hauled in a 15-yard pass from Cooper Rush over the middle and then an 11-yard catch on the same drive.
_______________________________________________________________________________________
2:15 p.m. – Don't look for the Cowboys' full roster in Santa Clara, from the sounds of it.
Jason Garrett didn't want to get into specifics, but the Cowboys' head coach confirmed that several of the team's injury concerns are going to hang back in Oxnard this weekend.
"Many of them will not make the trip to San Francisco. They'll get the chance to work here the next three days," Garrett said. "We think that's probably best for them to help them come back as quickly as possible."
_______________________________________________________________________________________
11:58 a.m. - Rookie lineman Brandon Knight has been rather impressive in the first few weeks of camp. But he was carted off the field during Thursday's morning practice.
Knight did not return to action and the Cowboys are calling it a strained foot.
The rookie from Indiana has been playing both tackle and guard, showing off his versatility.
_______________________________________________________________________________________
Aug. 7 Updates
2:00 p.m. – The Cowboys have decided to release wide receiver Lance Lenoir. If he clears waivers, he will revert to the team's IR.
Lenoir has been dealing with a knee injury over the last week. Although he has been with the Cowboys the past two years, Lenoir wasn't getting a lot of reps even before the injury setback.
Lenoir joined the team in 2017, spending most of his rookie year on the practice squad before playing one game. He played seven games on the roster last year, mostly on special teams.
_______________________________________________________________________________________
1:11 p.m. – Don't look for Amari Cooper during Wednesday's practice.
The Pro Bowl receiver is still recovering from a heel bruise, and Jason Garrett said it's unlikely he'll participate on Wednesday. There's a chance Cooper could practice Thursday, but with the preseason opener looming over the weekend, the Cowboys may opt to rest him until they return from the Bay Area.
_______________________________________________________________________________________
10:31 a.m. – After an up-and-down second season that included a shoulder injury requiring surgery in January, defensive end Taco Charlton had a constructive meeting with defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli in the offseason about expectations and improvement.
"Here's what you have to do to be the type of player you want to be and we want you to be," Marinelli recalled. "And I think he's coming into camp, his offseason is good, and I like what he's done so far.
"Been very impressed with him right now. Been playing hard in there, playing physical, hustling. Just let him keep working."
Tuesday, Charlton had a would-be sack on Mike White in team drills and fared well in the one-on-one pass rush drills.
_______________________________________________________________________________________
Aug. 6 Updates
5:47 p.m. -- Defensive end Robert Quinn fractured his hand in Tuesday's practice and is expected to have surgery back in Dallas.
Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones told reporters that the team anticipates Quinn will be ready for the Cowboys' Sept. 8 season opener against the Giants.
_______________________________________________________________________________________
3:08 p.m. -- In search of offensive line depth, the Cowboys have signed rookie Lukayus McNeil.
McNeil, undrafted out of Louisville, signed with the Raiders in the spring and was waived three days ago. The 328-pounder is listed as an offensive tackle but can play guard, too.
At the moment, the Cowboys are light at guard with Zack Martin (back) and Cody Wichmann (calf) currently not practicing. Look for rookie tackle Brandon Knight to possibly get some reps at guard.
_______________________________________________________________________________________
3:01 p.m. -- Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett appreciated Rico Gathers' effort to transition from basketball to football over the last four years but said "inexperience ultimately was the issue" that led to Gathers' release.
"It was hard for him to play the way you need to play, play in and play out, play with the instincts necessary, the temperament necessary to play," Garrett said. "Into year four now, ultimately he didn't show the growth that we wanted. Maybe if he goes somewhere else, he'll learn from this experience and take advantage of it. Felt like that was best for our team."
_______________________________________________________________________________________
12:55 p.m. -- They haven't found one yet, but the Cowboys are looking to add a new tight end after releasing Rico Gathers on Monday.
There are currently only four tight ends on the roster, but the team would prefer a fifth to offset the fact that Jason Witten is unavailable during veteran rest days. They'll be working with Witten, Blake Jarwin, Dalton Schultz and Codey McElroy for the time being, but don't be surprised if they add someone new to the mix.
_______________________________________________________________________________________
12:54 p.m. -- Amari Cooper could return to practice as early as Tuesday.
"We're hopeful he can do something," head coach Jason Garrett said.
Cooper has missed the majority of the last two practices with a minor heel bruise, but it's not expected to sideline the Pro Bowl receiver long.
_______________________________________________________________________________________
Aug. 5 Updates
3:55 p.m. – Needing secondary depth here in training camp, the Cowboys have signed defensive back Tyvis Powell.
Powell (6-2, 211) has appeared in 18 career games with the Seahawks and 49ers from 2016-18. He made his first career NFL start at strong safety last season for San Francisco. The Texans waived him last week.
Cowboys Pro Bowl cornerback Byron Jones continues to rehab from offseason hip surgery and cornerbacks C.J. Goodwin and Chris Westry have also missed practice time.
_______________________________________________________________________________________
9:43 a.m. – Mike Weber finally had a chance to show off, as he produced the best play of the Blue/White Scrimmage on Sunday evening. Weber spun out of a dogpile and raced around the corner for an impressive touchdown.
Bryan Broaddus broke down Weber's run and other highlights from the scrimmage in his daily notebook.
Aug. 4 Updates
1:12 p.m. -- Currently sidelined by a sore back, Zack Martin is hopeful he'll be back on the field "sooner than later."
An MRI on Martin's back Friday showed some irritation to a disc.
"We'll give it some time to calm down a little bit," Martin said.
"Our training staff obviously has a lot of experience with those type injuries, so they have a plan in place and I'm just following what they're telling me to do."
_______________________________________________________________________________________
Aug. 3 Updates
6:52 p.m. -- Not long after the start of Saturday's practice, Amari Cooper went back into the locker room with an apparent heel injury.
There doesn't seem to be major concern from the Cowboys' medical staff, but it kept him out for the rest of practice.
"It started bothering him a little bit yesterday and then it bothered him even more so today, so we just pulled the plug on it," Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones said.
"It's a long journey here, and if they get tweaked up then we're certainly going to be very cautious and make sure we get them back where they're 110 percent out there."
With Cooper out of practice, the first-team offense featured Michael Gallup with Tavon Austin, Reggie Davis and rookie Jon'Vea Johnson. Randall Cobb got a veteran rest day.
_______________________________________________________________________________________
6:34 p.m. -- With Zack Martin (back) and Cody Wichmann (calf) likely out a few days, Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones said the team is searching for guard depth.
"We're looking for somebody to help us out there," Jones said. "It seems it always happens that way, that injury bug picks a position and sticks with it. We're a little short at corner, too. We're out there looking around for a little corner help, too."
Pro Bowl corner Byron Jones continues to rehab from offseason hip surgery in camp, and C.J. Goodwin and Chris Westry also did not practice Saturday.
Regarding Martin's sore back, Jones said the team isn't concerned about their All-Pro guard at this point. "Like everything, we're going to be real cautious here," Jones said, "and get him on a schedule that he feels good about getting it to where he feels good about it."
_______________________________________________________________________________________
1:14 p.m. -- Guard Cody Wichmann injured his calf in Friday's practice and "looks like he's going to be out for a little bit," head coach Jason Garrett said.
With starting guard Zack Martin expected to miss a week or so with back soreness, the Cowboys' interior offensive line depth is thinner at the moment.
Garrett said tight end Jason Witten, left tackle Tyron Smith and safety Jameill Showers will be rested Saturday. Showers likely is getting periodic rest now that he's back from last year's knee injury.
_______________________________________________________________________________________
10:46 a.m. -- The big guys never get enough attention, but Maliek Collins is catching some eyes to this point in camp. In his Saturday notebook, Bryan Broaddus detailed why Collins has had one of the best camps of anyone to this point.
_______________________________________________________________________________________
Aug. 2 Updates
12:27 p.m. – All-Pro guard Zack Martin will have an MRI exam on his back, which has been "bothering him a little bit," head coach Jason Garrett said.
Garrett said Martin is "moving around fine," but the athletic training staff suggested an MRI for more information.
Xavier Su'a-Filo took the first-team reps at right guard during Friday's walkthrough.
_______________________________________________________________________________________
2:19 p.m. -- The Chargers claimed rookie offensive lineman Larry Allen Jr. off waivers from the Cowboys.
The Cowboys waived Allen Jr. in order to sign linebacker Justin Phillips, who provides depth with Sean Lee (sprained knee) day-to-day.
_______________________________________________________________________________________
Aug. 1 Updates
4:58 p.m. -- Rookie defensive back Chris Westry has returned to practice after being excused from Tuesday's practice due to personal reasons.
The 6-foot-4 Westry is competing for a backup spot here in training camp.
_______________________________________________________________________________________
12:55 p.m. – There won't be any veteran rest days Thursday, considering the team just finished an off day. But Jason Garrett did provide some injury updates.
Sean Lee won't practice Thursday, as he continues to rest his sprained knee. Rico Gathers is also out with an ankle injury, and Lance Lenoir will sit out with a knee injury.
From the sounds of it, the rest of the Cowboys' roster will be available for the afternoon practice.
_______________________________________________________________________________________
The linebacker has been released with an injury settlement, creating another roster spot for the Cowboys.
Dowell, an undrafted rookie from Michigan State, signed with the team before the rookie minicamp in May. He suffered a hamstring injury in the first week of camp and the Cowboys have decided to part ways.
On Wednesday, the Cowboys re-signed linebacker Justin Phillips, who was released earlier this month.
_______________________________________________________________________________________
7:52 a.m. – During the offseason, Ezekiel Elliott made a point to mentor the Cowboys' younger running backs – inviting them to his house, dissecting plays with them.
Elliott remains absent from training camp as he seeks a new contract. But fourth-round draft pick Tony Pollard has taken the things he learned in OTAs and minicamp and carried them over to Oxnard.
"It's just a confidence thing," he said. "Once you get the hang of the flow and what to do and what not to do and get the plays down, you play not as timid and kind of show yourself out there. It's definitely a lot more confidence."
_______________________________________________________________________________________
July 31 Updates
Connor Williams has drawn plenty of praise for his dedication to the strength program, and it looks like it's paying off so far. Williams jumped out at Bryan Broaddus on Tuesday when he handled Maliek Collins pass rush drills. For more analysis of Williams and Tuesday's practice, check out Bryan's notes HERE.
_______________________________________________________________________________________
2:07 p.m. -- Linebacker Sean Lee did not practice Tuesday after tweaking his knee in Monday's practice, head coach Jason Garrett said. The injury is not expected to require surgery.
"We'll take his situation day by day," Garrett said. "We don't think his situation is serious, but we felt like it was better to give him a little time."
Joe Thomas took Lee's place at strong-side linebacker with the first-team defense.
_______________________________________________________________________________________
The rookie cornerback did not practice on Tuesday, as head coach Jason Garrett said he's dealing with "personal issues." Garrett said he expects Westry to return to the team but did not have a timetable.
The 6-4 rookie from Kentucky is near the bottom of the cornerback depth chart and is the only undrafted rookie defensive back on the roster.
_______________________________________________________________________________________
10:57 a.m. -- Newly-signed running back Alfred Morris is on the field for Tuesday's practice, his first with the Cowboys since 2017.
Morris is wearing No. 23. He wore No. 46, his first time around with Dallas, which currently belongs to Jordan Chunn.
_______________________________________________________________________________________
10:54 a.m. -- Linebacker Chris Covington passed his physical and has been activated from the active/non-football injury list.
Covington tweaked his hamstring during last Friday's conditioning run and was placed on NFI. He's competing for a backup linebacker spot. He appeared in five games and made one special teams tackle as a rookie last season.
_______________________________________________________________________________________
9:11 a.m. -- The Cowboys have now officially signed Alfred Morris, although he'll have a different look. After years of wearing No. 46, Morris is cutting his number in half – at least for now. The veteran will wear No. 23 for the Cowboys.
The Cowboys already have a 23 on the roster in safety Darian Thompson. But at this point, with 90 players on the roster, it's not uncommon for teams to double-up on jersey numbers, as long as they play opposite sides of the ball.
_______________________________________________________________________________________
9:10 a.m. - The rookie free-agent was a big priority for the Cowboys after the draft and after one practice, he showed glimpses of his potential.
Wise was a force in the 1-on-1 drills, getting into the backfield despite the different interior linemen in front of him.
The rookie from Kansas was one of the standouts in Bryan Broaddus' practice report. Check out his full report and more from Monday.
_______________________________________________________________________________________
July 29 Updates
8:49 p.m. – The first padded practice of training camp is in the books, and the second one will arrive early Tuesday.
After practicing in the afternoon the first three days of camp, the Cowboys will hold a morning practice (10:45 a.m. PT) Tuesday before taking Wednesday off.
This figures to be center Travis Frederick's first padded practice since last year's camp, having spent the 2018 season recovering from Guillain-Barre syndrome.
_______________________________________________________________________________________
3:12 p.m. – Blake Jarwin was just as surprised as most people when Jason Witten announced in March that he was coming out of retirement and rejoining the Cowboys.
But Jarwin sees nothing but upside to being around Witten daily once again. "It's incredible," he said. "Not a lot of guys get the opportunity to learn from a soon-to-be Hall of Fame tight end. It's a blessing to have him in the room and excited to learn from him this year."
It remains to be seen how the snaps at tight end will be distributed this season. As head coach Jason Garrett said Monday, it's a "competition" featuring Witten and a younger cast: Dalton Schultz, Rico Gathers, Codey McElroy and Jarwin, who had a nice finish to the 2018 season. "I think each of those guys has embraced it," Garrett said.
_______________________________________________________________________________________
1:45 p.m. - While we've all waited to see Travis Frederick in pads, it wont happen on Monday. Jason Garrett said the starting center will be held out for a veteran day on the team's first practice with pads. Wide receiver Randall Cobb is also getting his first vet day.
"Travis and Randall Cobb will not practice today," Garrett said. "As we have these days, we just want to be deliberate that they're getting work in but also some time off. But that gives a younger guy some opportunity, too."
_______________________________________________________________________________________
12:39 p.m. - The Cowboys' starting quarterback turned 26 years of age on Monday and will most certainly spend the entire day getting plenty of birthday wishes.
Jason Garrett said the team has already acknowledged Dak's birthday but said that won't be the focus of the day.
"He has accomplished a lot in a short period of his career," Garrett said of Dak. "But I know for a fact it' the last thing he's thinking about. He's thinking about today's practice. One of the things that makes him a good player, leader and person is focusing on what's going to do now."
_______________________________________________________________________________________
July 28 Updates
6 p.m. – Much of Jon Kitna's job as quarterbacks coach is about teaching technical precision: footwork and arm mechanics.
But he's also got a simple piece of advice to Dak Prescott and the rest of the quarterbacks: have confidence in your throws.
"The thing that I keep talking to them about is forget the idea of 'I'm trying to complete the ball.' Just cut it loose. Rip it," he said. "Rip the throw. You're good enough, or you wouldn't be here – rip it. Make your best throw, and the completions will handle itself. Sometimes we can get locked into 'I'm just trying to be right, I'm just trying to complete it.' But you don't make your best throw." Watch More
_______________________________________________________________________________________
4:22 p.m. - The Cowboys haven't even put the pads on yet, but it's not too early for rest days, especially for the veterans. Wide receiver Tavon Austin and linebacker Sean Lee both sat out Sunday's afternoon practice.
The team will constantly keep their vets such as Jason Witten, Tyron Smith and Travis Frederick on a rotation for off days.
_______________________________________________________________________________________
5:57 p.m. - Training camp is the time to work on all aspects of the team, even emergency plans.
Tight ends Dalton Schultz and Blake Jarwin each worked on deep snapping for field goals with each other for a few minutes. Obviously, the Cowboys are hoping L.P. Ladouceur continues to snap without a hitch for another season, but it appears one of the two tight ends will be ready if needed.
_______________________________________________________________________________________
12:53 p.m. - Someone has to be the starter on the first day of practice, but the Cowboys will rotate the running backs with the first-team offense.
Jason Garrett said "we'll mix it up" when asked about the rotation with Ezekiel Elliott out. Darius Jackson got the first reps on Saturday, but expect Tony Pollard, Mike Weber, Jourdan Chunn and even Jamize Olawale to get some carries with the first group.
"Sometimes you have an initial plan in place, but then you watch what goes on," Garrett said. "We're just asking our guys to compete every day."
_______________________________________________________________________________________
12:30 p.m. – How does Ezekiel Elliott's absence affect Kellen Moore's approach in his first training camp as an offensive coordinator?
Not much, actually. Moore said the offense is continuing the installation process from the offseason program, so Elliott will be familiar with a lot of it when he does return to the team.
"Whether Zeke was here or not here, you're going to go through that process really the same way," Moore said. "We love Zeke. Hopefully he's back at some point and we can get this thing rolling."
_______________________________________________________________________________________
12 p.m. – Safety Xavier Woods is back with the team after being excused the first two days of camp for the birth of his child.
Woods started 14 games at free safety last season, recording 67 tackles and tying with linebacker Leighton Vander Esch for the team's most interceptions (2). Watch More
_______________________________________________________________________________________
9:07 a.m. – If you look closely enough, you can find some interesting stuff at practice.
Case in point: during the special teams period, when most veterans are taking a breather, Sean Lee was getting some work as a punt team protector.
This could be part of the new normal for Lee, who is switching to the strong side this year. That position is often asked to play a role on special teams, and it's a testament to Lee's character that he may do the same in 2019.
_______________________________________________________________________________________
July 27 Updates
6:03 p.m. – Trysten Hill provided the first scare of camp, but it doesn't appear to be serious.
The rookie defensive tackle left the field on a cart, but it was only a result of cramping during practice. The Cowboys purposefully limit the contact during the first two practices of training camp so their players can acclimate to the game, and this is exactly why.
The issue doesn't figure to limit Hill for long.
_______________________________________________________________________________________
12:40 p.m. – Jason Garrett said center Travis Frederick has been cleared for the start of training camp practice.
Frederick spent last season recovering from Guillain-Barre syndrome and was on a modified offseason workout plan due to hernia and shoulder surgeries.
"I think with any player coming back from an injury, you're always watching him, but we've given him the clearance from Day 1 to get going," Garrett said. "You're going to see him out at practice going full speed here the next couple days. We'll also try to give him a day off here and there just to kind of get away from it as he's coming back physically."
The Cowboys will practice without pads this weekend.
_______________________________________________________________________________________
12:18 p.m. - The first-team reps during Saturday's walk-through went to Darius Jackson, but expect rookie Tony Pollard to get plenty as well.
"Oh, he will get plenty of work," Jason Garrett said of Pollard. "It's a great opportunity for our team to get better and for individual guys to get opportunities to get better. I think he and (Mike Weber) have done a great job of getting themselves ready for this."
_______________________________________________________________________________________
12:12 p.m. – Safety Xavier Woods has yet to join the team in Oxnard after witnessing the birth of his baby back in Dallas. Head coach Jason Garrett said the coaches have been in contact with Woods and expect him this weekend.
"He had a baby on Thursday. He's going to come out tomorrow. Mom and baby apparently are doing well, "Garrett said. "He's communicated with us. We anticipate him being around on Sunday."
_______________________________________________________________________________________
12:10 p.m. - While Ezekiel Elliott's absence is the talk of training camp, Jason Garrett said that's not the case within the team.
"We didn't address it at all. We talked to our team as if it were Day 1," Garrett said. "We shared with them our expectations and our schedules – what we're going to do and how we're going to do it."
_______________________________________________________________________________________
11:44 a.m. - No matter that he's entering his 16th season, the veteran tight end said it felt like a rookie all over again before Saturday's first training camp press conference.
"It felt like the first day of school," Witten said, admitting he was more of a middle-schooler. "It was fun to get back out here. The guys are energetic and they're all excited about being here. I've missed this game and it's fun to be back.
_______________________________________________________________________________________
11:31 a.m. – Without Zeke, the first-team reps went to Darius Jackson, a sixth-round pick of the Cowboys in 2016 who is in his third stint with the organization.
Jackson only has six career rushing attempts, which occurred last season. But he is expected to share carries during camp with rookies Mike Weber, Tony Pollard and the rest of the runners on the depth chart.
July 26 Updates
_______________________________________________________________________________________
7 p.m. PT -- As training camp begins without running back Ezekiel Elliott, the Cowboys have officially placed Elliott on the Reserve/Did Not Report list.
The following players will officially start camp on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list: DeMarcus Lawrence (shoulder), Byron Jones (hip), Tyrone Crawford (hip) and Noah Brown (knee scope). Linebacker Chris Covington (hamstring) was also officially placed on the Active/Non-Football Injury list.
The team's first practice is scheduled for Saturday.
_______________________________________________________________________________________
4:05 p.m. PT – Pro Bowl defenders Byron Jones (hip) and DeMarcus Lawrence (shoulder) will begin camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list and continue rehabbing from offseason surgery, but their prospects for the Sept. 8 season opener against the Giants look good.
"Right now, all indications are we'll get Byron and DeMarcus for Week 1," Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones said. "And right now we're not counting on anyone missing for Week 1."
_______________________________________________________________________________________
12:47 p.m. PT – Suspended defensive end Randy Gregory is not with the Cowboys in Oxnard, however, he met with Jerry Jones on Thursday.
"I visited with Randy – had a good visit with him. I do feel he's doing the things and it's getting recognized by the the decision-makers to really improve and be a productive player in the NFL."
Jones said he doesn't know when, but anticipates Gregory will apply for re-instatement in the near future.
_______________________________________________________________________________________
12:44 p.m. PT – Rookie guard Connor McGovern has been rehabbing from a pectoral injury he sustained in the offseason. Head coach Jason Garrett said the third-round pick will "ease back into" the practices but he will not start training on PUP.
_______________________________________________________________________________________
12:42 p.m. PT – Chris Covington pulled his hamstring during Friday's conditioning run, which could land him on a reserved list, according to Stephen Jones. Covington, a sixth-round pick last year is expected to compete for a backup linebacker spot this year.
_______________________________________________________________________________________
12:41 p.m. PT – Pro Bowl defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (shoulder) headlined a group of players who will start camp on PUP (Physically Unable to Perform.) They will remain on the roster but can't practice until they are removed from the list. Also starting camp on PUP will be Byron Jones (hip), Tyrone Crawford (hip) and Noah Brown (knee scope).
_______________________________________________________________________________________
12:22 p.m. PT – By not being at camp, running back Ezekiel Elliott is subject to a fine by the Cowboys, however Jerry Jones refused to discuss the matter. He only indicated that the CBA "provides for that," but wouldn't say if that's the route the Cowboys will take. Click HERE for more!
_______________________________________________________________________________________
12:18 p.m. PT – The absence of Ezekiel Elliott obviously dominated the press conference, taking over the first 15 minutes of the annual session. Zeke is the only player on the roster not at camp.