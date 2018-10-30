Jerry Jones: Bye Week Moves Show Team Urgency

FRISCO, Texas – The bye was anything but quiet for Jerry Jones and the Cowboys.
In the last week, the club traded its 2019 first-round pick to Oakland for wide receiver Amari Cooper and replaced offensive line coach Paul Alexander with assistant Marc Colombo.
Despite a 3-4 start, Jones clearly sees a team that can compete in the NFC East over the final nine games. If that's going to happen, the time is now.
"I'm more urgent," Jones said Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan. "Not that we shouldn't start off the first kickoff in Carolina urgent, but we're more urgent because we dug a hole here. In order to really be where we want to be, which haven't diminished – that be in the playoffs – then we've got to be pretty strong in our success here.
"We don't have time here. We don't have the room to wiggle here."
The Cowboys currently sit two games behind Washington (5-2) with four division games left: one at home against the Redskins, one at the Giants and two against the Eagles.
Their next matchup is Monday night at home against Tennessee. It's an opportunity to get back on track after they spent the bye week getting healthier – along with two major changes on offense.
"I know you see it in every other discipline, any other business or areas, you see adjustments being made on the run," Jones said. "And so I think what you're seeing in us in the Cowboys is us analyzing, assessing, looking at ways that we can play better on the road, looking for ways that we can get some spark in our offense, block it up, protect it up better, do what we can do both with personnel as well as with our strategies to just be a better team and win more games."