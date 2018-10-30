Jerry Jones: Bye Week Moves Show Team Urgency

"I know you see it in every other discipline, any other business or areas, you see adjustments being made on the run," Jones said. "And so I think what you're seeing in us in the Cowboys is us analyzing, assessing, looking at ways that we can play better on the road, looking for ways that we can get some spark in our offense, block it up, protect it up better, do what we can do both with personnel as well as with our strategies to just be a better team and win more games."