Tape Talk: Devin Moore's best football may still lie ahead

FRISCO, Texas – When it comes to some of the traits that the Cowboys have liked at the cornerback position in years past, size is one that Dallas seems to covet at the position.
Their fourth-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft out of Florida Devin Moore has it. Moore measured in at 6'3 ¼" at the combine, and he becomes the tallest cornerback on the Cowboys' roster.
Throughout his career at Florida, Moore dealt with a multitude of injuries that prevented him from seeing consistent playing time. However, in his final season in 2025, Moore was finally able to put together a healthy season and show flashes of what he could be at the next level, and his best football very well could be ahead of him.
Let's take a look at some of those flashes from Moore's tape:
Moore staying the receiver's hip pocket
It's no secret that cornerback is one of the hardest positions to play in football. There has to be a balance between playing physical against who you're covering, trying to break up/intercept passes and do so without getting a penalty flag thrown.
That makes positioning important for corners. In order to be able to break up a play, they need to be in the best position possible to make a clean attempt on the ball. In this scenario, that's what Moore does, finding his way to the wide receiver's hip pocket.
At the start of the play, the receiver hits a move at the top of his route to attempt to make Moore bite on a different route. He doesn't fall for it, stays patient, and runs with the receiver as he makes his break towards the middle of the field. From there on out, he's right in the hip pocket and gets his arm in between the receivers' hands to break up the pass. It looks like the throw may have been a bit behind the receiver too, but Moore is still in a position to make a play on the ball if the QB hit the receiver in the chest.
Moore's effort on display
Moore measured in at 6'3 ¼" and 198 pounds. He's not the thickest cornerback in terms of his body mass compared to his size, and players that are that tall at the position usually aren't. So, that would mean you probably won't see Moore playing a lot at or behind the line of scrimmage.
Not so fast! How about a corner blitz from Moore? On this play, he comes flying in on the left side of the line and gets picked up by the running back. At the very start of their collision together, it looks like the running back has done his job picking up Moore in pass protection and taking him out of the play. So much so that when the left tackle disengages from his block and checks on the running back, he turns his head away and goes the other direction.
All that said, Moore still sticks with it, and finds a way to get off the block of the running back right as the quarterback is stepping up into the pocket. Moore's effort pays off as he grabs the quarterback while falling to the ground and gets rewarded with a sack for the Gators defense.
Range to cover all over the field
One of the best elements of Moore's game is his range and ability to cover a lot of ground on the field. His long legs and strides certainly play a big role in that. On this play, the offense sends a receiver in motion and Moore looks to almost turn into a safety on the play, as the entire secondary rotates and Moore's beginning to backpedal to the deep part of the field before the snap is taken.
Based on his eyes and where he's heading at the outset, it looks like Moore is manned up against #0 for the offense. Moore is covering a route that looks to be heading towards the big Gator logo at midfield, but the receiver puts his foot in the ground just right of the hashmarks and takes his route towards the sideline instead.
Moore flips his hips and entire body at the hashmarks as the quarterback lets the ball fly in the receivers' direction. There's quite a bit of separation between the two if we're looking east to west, as the receiver is closer to the sideline but Moore is deeper down the field. Thanks in part to a pass that was slightly underthrown and maybe thrown a bit too far inside, Moore rounds out his coverage and perfectly times his undercut of the route to go up and get a turnover for the defense.