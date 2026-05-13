Mailbag: How often will Dallas be in a 3-4 base?

I realize that the new base defense will be a 3-4 scheme, but are we making too big a deal about it? How often do you think the Cowboys will be in their base defense? Teams rarely run plays in a 21 offensive formation, and in the recent past Dallas has played big nickel against the 12 formation. – Charles Springer/Baton Rouge, LA

Mickey: Very good points and if you had been checking out DallasCowboys.com regularly you would have realized I've mentioned this exact point several times since Christian Parker's hiring after so much is being made about the 3-4 defense. My research shows the Cowboys this past season having played their nickel defense or even big nickel nearly 70 percent of the defensive snaps since so many offenses are running three receiver sets as their base offense. Now there will be times running up against two tight end formations, and playing a 3-4 will be required unless one of those tight ends is a down field threat. So, for this reason, that is why the Cowboys have drafted and signed in free agency so many versatile defensive players to cover themselves if lining up in a 3-4 or a 4-2-5 alignment. Good insight on your part.