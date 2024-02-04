Jerry Jones doesn't foresee major hurdle in DC search

"We're interviewing," Jones said. "We're basically planning meetings. I won't get into who we're interviewing, but we have interviews beginning at nine in the morning [Monday]."

While Jones said that he doesn't yet "have a timeline" for when a new coordinator could be announced, he did say that he doesn't anticipate head coach Mike McCarthy heading into the final year of his contract as a potential obstacle towards finding a quality coordinator.

"I don't anticipate that being an issue at all," he said. "If they take the job, they will be coordinator of the Cowboys. They would be looking at that right there and all that goes with that. If they're aspiring, they know there's a chance to be a head coach someplace, because the one that just left is."

Jones said earlier in the week in Mobile, Ala. that Quinn had been "an outstanding coach" for the Cowboys, and now with the news official that he will be moving to Washington, he offered more praise for his deserving promotion.

"I felt ultimately two years ago that Dan wanted a head coaching job, so it doesn't surprise me that he's landed a head coaching job," Jones said. "I couldn't look at a crystal ball and see what direction that might go back then, but it doesn't surprise me – the fact that he's got head coaching credentials [and] been to a Super Bowl."

Quinn is not the only former coordinator that the Cowboys will run into twice a season next year after the Philadelphia Eagles hired Kellen Moore to be their new offensive coordinator. On the topic, Jones said it's impossible to avoid former coaches and that business will operate as usual.