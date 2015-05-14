Jerry Sees Improvement In Overall Run Game, Though Roles To Be Determined

IRVING, Texas – The Cowboys must replace DeMarco Murray's single-season franchise-record 1,845 yards from a year ago. But owner/general manager Jerry Jones is excited about the overall run game the team established in 2014 – so much, in fact, that he says he anticipates an even better operation in 2015.

"You say the entire running game, and that would including our tight ends, including our fullback – the entire game – we're better," Jones said Wednesday. "Murray certainly is in that thought, but what we've got a chance to do with our depth, what we've got a chance to do with the talent, the competition that we have, and I'm assuming we can protect (Tony) Romo, which standing here last year, the concerns about his surgeries were more so than today.