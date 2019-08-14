Jerry Updates Contract Progress; More

Who, exactly? Jones didn't specify. But several other starters, including Byron Jones, La'el Collins, Maliek Collins and Jaylon Smith, are currently set to be either unrestricted or restricted free agents after the 2019 season.

Could negotiations with Prescott, Cooper and Elliott extend into the season? Jones said he's comfortable with that scenario if necessary. "No one has said they wouldn't be willing to," Jones said.

Jones has repeated several times that he's not worried about the health of Cooper, who has been out of practice with what has been referred to as a heel bruise.

"It's not a soft tissue issue or not a sprain, so I think we'll – by all accounts – have him back out there pretty soon," he said.

With several weeks remaining in the preseason, the Cowboys aren't interested in rushing their Pro Bowl receiver back to the field. Cooper has yet to practice this week, and it seems unlikely he'd play against the Rams on Saturday. But Jones is just the latest official to reiterate that there's no cause for concern.

Anyone who follows the Cowboys knows that Jerry Jones has a way with words, as he has demonstrated countless times over the years. In talking about the challenge of negotiating three large contracts, he added another memorable phrasing to the lexicon.

Let's try to set the scene here a bit. Jones was asked specifically about the number of players to be negotiated with, not to mention the vast amount of money in question. Here was his analogy for the situation he finds himself in:

"Picture if you were the driver of a car, and you had a wreck and your hand was almost severed off, but you didn't understand your anatomy. You look down, you're spurting blood, you open the door and run to the woods and either die of bleeding to death or shock. The educated man looks down, knows his anatomy, squeezes and knows his best chance is to wait for help. That's because he's been there a lot and done that. And so I'm squeezing and waiting for help. That's my lesson for today."

If you can get past the mental image of all the spurting blood, Jones' point feels pretty obvious. It feels like a call for patience. As drastic as all of the contract news sounds on the surface, it'll undoubtedly resolve itself. Jones makes a good point that there's no sense panicking, especially with the regular season still roughly a month away.