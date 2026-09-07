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Joe Milton remains confident; Still feels he's 'the best quarterback'

Sep 07, 2026 at 04:00 PM
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Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

09_07_ Joe Milton

FRISCO, Texas – Joe Milton didn't shy away from the question. When asked if he was surprised he was released last week, the quarterback said it was indeed "shocking."

But he later followed it up with the standard "it's a business" line. But that doesn't mean he has to like it or even agree with the Cowboys decision to remove him from the roster in favor of Sam Howell. Milton has since cleared waivers and returned to the practice squad.

Milton says his confidence and preparation haven't changed as the Cowboys head into this week's game against the Giants.

"Nah, I'm still the best quarterback in my eyes," Milton said. "So, it is what it is. It's just something you gotta live with, take it to the chin."

Milton said he decided to return to Dallas because of the relationships on the team, including the starting quarterback in Dak Prescott, who is someone all quarterbacks can learn from.

"I've got Dak in my (QB) room. A lot of places don't have a true vet that's been a starter in this league since they got in. Having him in the room is one of those ways that I know for sure I'll be taken care of, as far as my knowledge and development of the game – and football talk for sure."

As a member of the practice squad, Milton will likely handle a lot of the scout-team reps to prepare for the Cowboys defense. But it sounds like he's focused on competing just as hard as ever, even after the disappointing way things ended for him at cut-down day.

"It's life, you have to be ever to live with it, roll with it and be able to deliver blows back when it's time."

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