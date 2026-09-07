Tyler Smith expected to miss 4-6 weeks with injury

FRISCO, Texas - The Cowboys went through all of training camp and the preseason without a major injury, but that has changed now, with All-Pro guard Tyler Smith expected to go on injured reserve.

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer announced Monday that Smith will undergo surgery on his thumb, fixing a nagging injury that has bothered him for a while. Smith will go to IR-designated for return, which will free up a roster spot for now.

"It's something that's he's been dealing with," Schottenheimer said. "It's just felt like he couldn't do at a high level. It's a long season. It's unfortunate but that's why we coveted T.J. Bass."

With Smith out, the Cowboys will turn to Bass at left guard. Bass has 10 career starts, including five last year. The Cowboys gave Bass a second-round restricted free agent tender this offseason, securing his spot on the roster as a key reserve – for moments just like this.

As the Cowboys look to fill the roster spot, one option could be to add Nick Leverett from the practice squad. Leverett had a strong camp and preseason as a backup center and will likely assume that role with Bass now projected to start.

Since playing all 17 games as a rookie in 2022, Smith has missed at least one game in now four straight years. He played in 14 games in 2023, followed by 16 games in each of the last two years. No matter when he returns this season, it will be the fewest amount of games Smith will play in his career.

With the NFL rules, Smith will definitely miss the first four games because he's on IR. After that, he would be first eligible to play against the Bucs on Oct. 8. The Cowboys would have to open his 21-day practice window, although he could return immediately in Week 5 if he's ready.