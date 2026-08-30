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News - Regular Season | 2026

Cowboys release initial 53-man roster for 2026 season

Aug 30, 2026 at 05:33 PM
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Tommy Yarrish

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

08_30_ Huddle 2

FRISCO, Texas – With the preseason over and the regular season right around the corner, the Cowboys have trimmed down their roster from 91 down to 53 players.

The initial 53-man roster is just the starting point of Dallas' personnel taking full shape, as they'll also work to create their practice squad and with two weeks until the season opener, could see different personnel transactions from now until kickoff on Sunday night in East Rutherford.

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer said the cut down decisions this season will be more difficult because Dallas is a "deeper, better, more talented football team," and he and his staff had difficult decisions to make.

Below is what Schottenheimer and the Cowboys decided on, their initial 53-man roster:

Quarterback (3)

  • Dak Prescott
  • Joe Milton
  • Sam Howell

Running Back (3)

  • Javonte Williams
  • Malik Davis
  • Hunter Luepke

Wide Receiver (6)

  • CeeDee Lamb
  • George Pickens
  • Ryan Flournoy
  • KaVontae Turpin
  • Jonathan Mingo
  • Camden Brown

Tight End (3)

  • Jake Ferguson
  • Brevyn Spann-Ford
  • Luke Schoonmaker

Offensive Line (9)

  • Tyler Guyton
  • Tyler Smith
  • Cooper Beebe
  • Tyler Booker
  • Terence Steele
  • TJ Bass
  • Broderick Jones
  • Ajani Cornelius
  • Drew Shelton

Defensive Tackle (5)

  • Quinnen Williams
  • Kenny Clark
  • Otito Ogbonnia
  • Jonathan Bullard
  • LT Overton

OLB/Edge Rusher (6)

  • Rashan Gary
  • Donovan Ezeiruaku
  • Malachi Lawrence
  • Von Miller
  • James Houston
  • Tyrus Wheat

Linebacker (4)

  • DeMarvion Overshown
  • Dee Winters
  • Jaishawn Barham
  • Shemar James

Cornerback (5)

  • DaRon Bland
  • Cobie Durant
  • Shavon Revel Jr.
  • Ameer Speed
  • Caelen Carson

Safety (6)

  • Malik Hooker
  • Jalen Thompson
  • Caleb Downs
  • PJ Locke
  • Markquese Bell
  • Alijah Clark

Specialists (3)

  • Brandon Aubrey
  • Bryan Anger
  • Trent Sieg

Reserves (IR/PUP/NFI)

  • Marist Liufau, LB (designated to return)
  • Devin Moore, CB (designated to return)
  • Princeton Fant, TE
  • Kelvin Gilliam, DT
  • Matt Hennessy, OL

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