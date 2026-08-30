Cowboys release initial 53-man roster for 2026 season

FRISCO, Texas – With the preseason over and the regular season right around the corner, the Cowboys have trimmed down their roster from 91 down to 53 players.

The initial 53-man roster is just the starting point of Dallas' personnel taking full shape, as they'll also work to create their practice squad and with two weeks until the season opener, could see different personnel transactions from now until kickoff on Sunday night in East Rutherford.

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer said the cut down decisions this season will be more difficult because Dallas is a "deeper, better, more talented football team," and he and his staff had difficult decisions to make.

Below is what Schottenheimer and the Cowboys decided on, their initial 53-man roster:

Quarterback (3)

Dak Prescott

Joe Milton

Sam Howell

Running Back (3)

Javonte Williams

Malik Davis

Hunter Luepke

Wide Receiver (6)

CeeDee Lamb

George Pickens

Ryan Flournoy

KaVontae Turpin

Jonathan Mingo

Camden Brown

Tight End (3)

Jake Ferguson

Brevyn Spann-Ford

Luke Schoonmaker

Offensive Line (9)

Tyler Guyton

Tyler Smith

Cooper Beebe

Tyler Booker

Terence Steele

TJ Bass

Broderick Jones

Ajani Cornelius

Drew Shelton

Defensive Tackle (5)

Quinnen Williams

Kenny Clark

Otito Ogbonnia

Jonathan Bullard

LT Overton

OLB/Edge Rusher (6)

Rashan Gary

Donovan Ezeiruaku

Malachi Lawrence

Von Miller

James Houston

Tyrus Wheat

Linebacker (4)

DeMarvion Overshown

Dee Winters

Jaishawn Barham

Shemar James

Cornerback (5)

DaRon Bland

Cobie Durant

Shavon Revel Jr.

Ameer Speed

Caelen Carson

Safety (6)

Malik Hooker

Jalen Thompson

Caleb Downs

PJ Locke

Markquese Bell

Alijah Clark

Specialists (3)

Brandon Aubrey

Bryan Anger

Trent Sieg

Reserves (IR/PUP/NFI)