Johnston Doesn't Blame Romo For Team's Shortcomings

He was forced to throw nearly 100 more passes in 2012 than he had in any year prior behind an offensive line that struggled to open any room for running lanes. With Dez Bryant's emergence at receiver and Jason Witten's reliability at tight end, Romo was put into a situation where the team had to pass to move the ball.

"Everybody has an off year once in a while and you really have to look at the body of work, and why was it a struggle?" Johnston said. "What were the issues? Is it all on one person? And it's not in this situation. There's a lot of people that contributed to the tough year."

Despite the high volume of interceptions, Romo still completed 65.6 percent of his passes and threw 28 touchdowns. He finished the year with a career-high 4,903 passing yards.