Jonas Brothers To Perform Thanksgiving Halftime

FRISCO, Texas — For the 26th consecutive year, the Cowboys Thanksgiving Day halftime show will feature one of the music industry's biggest superstars.

But for the first time, the Cowboys are bringing back a repeat performer.

The Jonas Brothers will perform live at AT&T Stadium during the nationally-televised halftime show of the Cowboys-Giants game on Thanksgiving on Nov. 24.

The annual event is also known as the Red Kettle Kickoff as the Cowboys and The Salvation Army continue their longstanding partnership. The performance is a Cowboys tradition, issuing a rallying cry to donate to the iconic Red Kettle Campaign, which is now in its 132nd year.

The Jonas Brothers last performed for the Cowboys Thanksgiving Day show in 2008, the final season of Texas Stadium in Irving.

"We couldn't be more excited to return to AT&T Stadium and play The Salvation Army halftime show," Jonas Brothers said. "We are honored that our performance will help raise awareness of the great need that exists and encourage everyone to donate to The Salvation Army to make a difference in their communities this holiday season and all year long."

The Jonas Brothers teased the announcement to fans on the brothers' individual social media platforms by each posting a blue number on a white, fabric-like background. Appearing one by one, the numbers: 11, 24, and 22 remained a mystery until the trio later connected the dots for fans to share the big news in collaboration with the Cowboys and The Salvation Army. The joint announcement post revealed the three numbers on the backs of three Cowboys football jerseys, each emblazoned with JONAS and The Salvation Army logo, and side by side, indicate the Thanksgiving Day performance date.

"The Jonas Brothers' passion and generous spirit are just what we need to put a spotlight on the challenges facing so many millions of people this year," said Charlotte Jones, executive vice president and chief brand officer for the Cowboys and former national advisory board chairperson for The Salvation Army. "We are thrilled to have the Jonas Brothers perform on our national stage for a halftime show that I know will inspire hope and generosity.

As millions of people living in the United States continue to struggle to make ends meet amid the ongoing impacts of inflation, and as social service providers experience rising costs to meet the increased need, The Salvation Army's 2022 "Love Beyond" theme calls on the public to support their neighbors in need. The nation's largest private provider of social services will provide Christmas gifts, food, shelter, and rent and utility assistance to millions of people struggling this holiday season and beyond.

This year, The Salvation Army is emphasizing that when we love beyond hunger, love beyond shelter, love beyond disasters, and love beyond Christmas, we can provide hope and help for millions who need it. The Love Beyond campaign is a symbol of the help and hope that the millions who turn to The Salvation Army for assistance rely on not only during the holidays but also year-round.

The Red Kettle Campaign is the largest and longest-running fundraiser of its kind. Funds raised in 2021 supported services for more than 25 million people living in America.