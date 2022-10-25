Presented by

Jonas Brothers To Perform Thanksgiving Halftime

Oct 25, 2022 at 01:00 PM
dal-hs.jpg
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

Jonas-Brothers-To-Perform-Thanksgiving-Halftime-hero
AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

FRISCO, Texas — For the 26th consecutive year, the Cowboys Thanksgiving Day halftime show will feature one of the music industry's biggest superstars.

But for the first time, the Cowboys are bringing back a repeat performer.

The Jonas Brothers will perform live at AT&T Stadium during the nationally-televised halftime show of the Cowboys-Giants game on Thanksgiving on Nov. 24.

The annual event is also known as the Red Kettle Kickoff as the Cowboys and The Salvation Army continue their longstanding partnership. The performance is a Cowboys tradition, issuing a rallying cry to donate to the iconic Red Kettle Campaign, which is now in its 132nd year.

The Jonas Brothers last performed for the Cowboys Thanksgiving Day show in 2008, the final season of Texas Stadium in Irving.

"We couldn't be more excited to return to AT&T Stadium and play The Salvation Army halftime show," Jonas Brothers said. "We are honored that our performance will help raise awareness of the great need that exists and encourage everyone to donate to The Salvation Army to make a difference in their communities this holiday season and all year long."

The Jonas Brothers teased the announcement to fans on the brothers' individual social media platforms by each posting a blue number on a white, fabric-like background. Appearing one by one, the numbers: 11, 24, and 22 remained a mystery until the trio later connected the dots for fans to share the big news in collaboration with the Cowboys and The Salvation Army. The joint announcement post revealed the three numbers on the backs of three Cowboys football jerseys, each emblazoned with JONAS and The Salvation Army logo, and side by side, indicate the Thanksgiving Day performance date.

"The Jonas Brothers' passion and generous spirit are just what we need to put a spotlight on the challenges facing so many millions of people this year," said Charlotte Jones, executive vice president and chief brand officer for the Cowboys and former national advisory board chairperson for The Salvation Army. "We are thrilled to have the Jonas Brothers perform on our national stage for a halftime show that I know will inspire hope and generosity.

As millions of people living in the United States continue to struggle to make ends meet amid the ongoing impacts of inflation, and as social service providers experience rising costs to meet the increased need, The Salvation Army's 2022 "Love Beyond" theme calls on the public to support their neighbors in need. The nation's largest private provider of social services will provide Christmas gifts, food, shelter, and rent and utility assistance to millions of people struggling this holiday season and beyond.

This year, The Salvation Army is emphasizing that when we love beyond hunger, love beyond shelter, love beyond disasters, and love beyond Christmas, we can provide hope and help for millions who need it. The Love Beyond campaign is a symbol of the help and hope that the millions who turn to The Salvation Army for assistance rely on not only during the holidays but also year-round.

The Red Kettle Campaign is the largest and longest-running fundraiser of its kind. Funds raised in 2021 supported services for more than 25 million people living in America.

This year marks the 26th nationally televised Red Kettle Kickoff live at the Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Day halftime show. The Jonas Brothers are returning to the list of Red Kettle Kickoff celebrity halftime performers that includes Luke Combs, Kane Brown, Ellie Goulding, Meghan Trainor, Thomas Rhett, Eric Church, Luke Bryan, Pitbull, Selena Gomez, Kenny Chesney, Enrique Iglesias, Keith Urban, Daughtry, Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Sheryl Crow, Destiny's Child, Toby Keith, LeAnn Rimes, Creed, Jessica Simpson, Billy Gilman, Clint Black, Randy Travis, and Reba McEntire.

Related Content

news

Stars Shine Bright at Inaugural Season Kickoff Event

The stars were out in Frisco Thursday night for the inaugural Cowboys Kickoff Event at Ford Center, featuring the Blue Carpet. The award show, hosted by Michael Irvin brought the legends of yesterday and today, together for a special night.

news

Texas Lottery, Cowboys Reveal New Scratch Tickets

As football season quickly approaches, the Texas Lottery and the Dallas Cowboys are teaming up for a 14th straight year to launch a new version of the Cowboys scratch ticket game and promotional second-chance drawings

news

ESPN's First Take Headed To Frisco For Kickoff Event

ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith has never been bashful when it comes to his opinions on the Cowboys. And now, he's going to be get to share them just outside the team's headquarters.

news

Mick Shots: Ceremonial Shoutouts To A Few Guys

All is quiet out at The Star, but there are some ceremonial shoutouts in this week's Mick Shots, as we honor Nate Newton, Larry Lacewell and Cliff Harris.

news

Jones Discusses Rookies, Job Security, Fines & More

On the heels of learning AT&T Stadium will be a future World Cup venue, Jerry Jones still had the time to discuss football issues, hitting a wide range of topics.

news

2026 World Cup Officially Coming To AT&T Stadium

For the first time ever, the World Cup will be played at AT&T Stadium. The news was delivered in Dallas Thursday afternoon that North Texas will be one of the hosts for the 2026 World Cup.

news

Cowboys Host Inaugural Diversity Coaching Summit

High School coaches from the area were at The Star on Thursday, learning the ins and outs about being an NFL coach.

news

Cowboys, NFL Lend Support To Uvalde Community

The NFL Foundation alongside the Dallas Cowboys continue to grieve with the nation and those families directly impacted by the recent tragedy at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

news

DCC Camp Brings Joy To Youth Center In Mexico

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders brought smiles to a youth center in Mexico, but it sounds like the kids returned the favor as well.

news

Miller Lite To Host 3-Day Draft Party At The Star

The three-day event in Frisco will include appearances by the players, alumni, DCC cheerleaders, Rowdy & more.

news

Cowboys Host 2nd Annual "Ladies First" Discussion

Cowboys executive VP Charlotte Jones led a panel discussion titled "Breaking Barriers" that included other NFL personnel and coaches.

Advertising