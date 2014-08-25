 Skip to main content
Advertising

Jones: Club Shares Dez's Urgency To Get New Contract

Aug 25, 2014 at 01:35 PM
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

DezJerry_082514_650.jpg


ARLINGTON, Texas – Last month, the Cowboys made sure to lock up their left tackle for more than a decade. Could it be time to do the same with their star wide receiver?

Dez Bryant certainly hopes so appears eager to get that deal sooner than later as he enters the final season of his original five-year deal. Bryant said Monday night following a sponsored event at AT&T Stadium that his preference is to get a deal done before the season rather than to have anything deter his focus once the regular season begins.


"Once the season starts, I'm all in," Bryant said to a group of reporters Monday night. "I've got this team to worry about. The work that I put in, the love, the real love, the real passion that I have for this game overtakes everything. I honestly feel like what I do sooner or later, I'm going to get what I deserve. I believe it. That's why I don't stress about. It's coming. I know it's coming. So no need to worry about it."

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he understands Bryant's desire to get a deal done and said it's a stance he shares as well as the two sides remain in negotiation for a new contract.

"He's got a good sense of it," Jones said of the negotiations. "Obviously he feels in the right circumstances, he's got to get something done. And we do, too. That can be good."

As for Bryant saying he'd rather not do a deal in the middle of the season, Jones didn't sound too concerned.

 "That's not uncommon – that makes all the sense in the world," Jones said. "I know Dez well. Obviously he wants to be responsible. It's a pleasure to have someone that their only focus to him and his family is playing football for the Dallas Cowboys. That's a plus for everyone." [embedded_ad]

I'm talking generically, not with him, but in any negotiation, until the parties agree, then the other one in general don't know (why it's not being done). I can understand what he's trying to say."

While the Cowboys have been negotiating with Bryant for most of the offseason, other contracts with wide receivers around the league have likely raised the bar, and the price tag Bryant's group is looking for.

The Packers signed Jordy Nelson to a four-year, $39 million contract while the Bears inked Brandon Marshall to a four-year, $40 million deal.

Back on July 30, the Cowboys signed tackle Tyron Smith to an eight-year extension that is worth more than $109.7 million. That same day, Cowboys VP Stephen Jones didn't dismiss getting Bryant done this year as well.

"We have the room to sign Dez today," Jones said. "We're still committed to that. We're totally committed to make Dez a Cowboy for life.Our plans from Day 1 … figure a way to get Dez and Tryon extended."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Dan Quinn scheduled for multiple second interviews

The interest in Dan Quinn for head coaching vacancies around the league is rising as he lands multiple second interviews.
news

Spagnola: Jerry steadfastly ignores noisy grain

Owner Jerry Jones didn't let the outside noise affect his decision to stick with Mike McCarthy, writes Mickey Spagnola. Accountability is shared by many with all knowing there is much work to be done.
news

Dak has daily method for push toward Super Bowl

When the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott take the field to battle the Green Bay Packers, and it'll be the next step in a mission the QB started long ago, with daily reminders.
news

Practice Points: Big birthday performance for Dak 

On his 30th birthday, Dak Prescott had a nice day at practice on Saturday, one of the few practice points from the staff writers. 
news

Podcast schedule resumes with big changes 

Football is back in Oxnard, which means the podcasts are back as well, with big changes to the lineup this season. 
news

Tyler Smith Plans to be "Comfortable at Both Spots" 

Whether it's left tackle or left guard – positions Tyler Smith started at one point last season – the second-year lineman says he must be ready to play either position.
news

Mailbag: Will Dennis Houston Get A Shot at WR?

Could this be the time when Dennis Houston gets a real shot to make a difference at the wide receiver position? 
news

Sergio Perez Makes Lap Around The Star

Formula 1 superstar Sergio Perez made a recent visit to The Star in Frisco, where he got a tour from Isaac Alarcon.  
news

Battle Lines: How Youth, Depth Can Help TE Group

The tight end group is the youngest position group in the building, but the ceiling remains high for some of the most versatile players on the team.
news

Mailbag: A Place For Simi Fehoko in WR Room?

There was some excitement for Simi Fehoko last year before he got hurt. Any word on his progress this offseason? 
news

Spagnola: When Micah Talks, We All Should Listen

As @Spags52 writes in his Friday column, when Micah Parsons says things like he's going to play eight positions, we should listen.
news

Battle Lines: Still Questions to Answer at QB

Our daily position series focuses on the quarterbacks, from everything from Dak's progress to the backup spots and more. 
Advertising