Jones: Cowboys Stepping Up COVID Protocols

The Cowboys have been in the NFL's intensive protocol since a Pittsburgh Steelers player tested positive for the virus last Monday, the day after the teams played at AT&T Stadium. The Cowboys worked virtually last week and canceled last Wednesday's practice before taking the bye weekend off.

"What we're doing is stepping it up as a team and we're stepping (up) the isolation," Jones said. "…We've reduced the number of people around the players. We've maximized the protocol as far as their testing and their awareness of who they've been around. And we're going in a more intense way. We're having our coaches restrict their activities away from the field and restrict their contacts away from the field. We're having all staff that touch a player do that. That's in addition to what the NFL is doing."