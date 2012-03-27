Jones Doesn't Discuss Jenkins' Contract

Mar 27, 2012 at 11:47 AM

PALM BEACH, Fla. – In the last seven months, the Cowboys have signed cornerbacks Orlando Scandrick and Brandon Carr to long-term contracts worth roughly $75 million combined.

The natural question becomes, when is Mike Jenkins next?

Reports Tuesday said Jenkins' side would like to get an extension done as he enters the final year of his 2008 first-round rookie contract. For the Cowboys, it would mean locking up each of their current top three corners, all in their mid-20s.

Team owner/GM Jerry Jones declined questions about the possibility of extending Jenkins this year.

It's worth considering that, after using most of their cap room on franchising linebacker Anthony Spencer and signing seven new free agents in the last two weeks, there are only so many guys the Cowboys can take care of at once. Jenkins also still in the process of recovering from surgery, and should be ready by training camp. Signing Spencer long-term is also possible at some point.

But head coach Jason Garrett views Jenkins as an integral part of the defense going forward. He said Tuesday that they haven't really discussed yet if Carr, a right cornerback with the Chiefs, would move to Jenkins' right side. They think both can be effective regardless of where they line up.

For what it's worth, Jones did not rule out drafting a cornerback in the first round because it's a "premium position."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Sorting Out The Slot Receiver Situation? Deion Sanders On Dez Bryant?

news

5 Points Blue: D-Ware Sees "Maturity" From Taco; Now Seeks Consistency

news

AFC South Matchup Provides Cowboys A Glimpse Of This Top Young Safety

news

Top 10: With Witten & Dez Gone, Who Has Most Games Played With Cowboys?

news

Helman: Could The Cowboys Make Some Unprecedented Decisions With Their WRs?

news

Mailbag: Where Is Dan Bailey's Confidence? Who Handles Byron's Old Role?

news

Mailbag: Trying The Supplemental Draft? Favorable Looks In The Passing Game?

news

Top 10: Too Early To Predict Secondary? Writers Rank 10 DBs for 2018 Roster

news

CowBuzz: What The Players Are Saying After Week 2 Of OTA Workouts

news

Cowboys Will Face One Of The League's Most Underrated TE's In 2018

news

Mailbag: Confidence In The Run Defense? Dak's Comfort Level During OTAs?

news

Cowboys Officially Announce 2018 Training Camp Practice Schedule

Advertising