Jones Expects To See Jenkins At Minicamp

May 31, 2012 at 10:20 AM

IRVING, Texas --The Cowboys have one more week of voluntary OTA practices before their mandatory three-day minicamp June 12-14.

That's when cornerback Mike Jenkins is expected to rejoin his teammates after staying home in Florida to rehab his surgically-repaired shoulder for most of the offseason.

"I haven't talked to him about those kinds of things, but I do know his agent has said he will be here," Jones said Wednesday. "And he's never not been to anything mandatory. I don't view this as a negative."

Players who miss mandatory workouts are subject to a potential fine. Head coach Jason Garrett said last week Jenkins will not be traded despite making a "business decision" to work out on his own. Jones emphatically reiterated that point this week.

If Jenkins does indeed arrive for minicamp, he won't be ready to practice yet. His target date all along has been training camp. But at least he can attend meetings and have his shoulder checked by the Cowboys' medical and athletic training staff.

"He's doing what he needs to do, what he feels is best for him to get healthy," fellow cornerback Orlando Scandrick said. "And to be ready to perform at the top of his game, at the level that he needs to."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Sorting Out The Slot Receiver Situation? Deion Sanders On Dez Bryant?

news

5 Points Blue: D-Ware Sees "Maturity" From Taco; Now Seeks Consistency

news

AFC South Matchup Provides Cowboys A Glimpse Of This Top Young Safety

news

Top 10: With Witten & Dez Gone, Who Has Most Games Played With Cowboys?

news

Helman: Could The Cowboys Make Some Unprecedented Decisions With Their WRs?

news

Mailbag: Where Is Dan Bailey's Confidence? Who Handles Byron's Old Role?

news

Mailbag: Trying The Supplemental Draft? Favorable Looks In The Passing Game?

news

Top 10: Too Early To Predict Secondary? Writers Rank 10 DBs for 2018 Roster

news

CowBuzz: What The Players Are Saying After Week 2 Of OTA Workouts

news

Cowboys Will Face One Of The League's Most Underrated TE's In 2018

news

Mailbag: Confidence In The Run Defense? Dak's Comfort Level During OTAs?

news

Cowboys Officially Announce 2018 Training Camp Practice Schedule

Advertising