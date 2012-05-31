Jones Expects To See Jenkins At Minicamp

IRVING, Texas --The Cowboys have one more week of voluntary OTA practices before their mandatory three-day minicamp June 12-14.

That's when cornerback Mike Jenkins is expected to rejoin his teammates after staying home in Florida to rehab his surgically-repaired shoulder for most of the offseason.

"I haven't talked to him about those kinds of things, but I do know his agent has said he will be here," Jones said Wednesday. "And he's never not been to anything mandatory. I don't view this as a negative."

Players who miss mandatory workouts are subject to a potential fine. Head coach Jason Garrett said last week Jenkins will not be traded despite making a "business decision" to work out on his own. Jones emphatically reiterated that point this week.

If Jenkins does indeed arrive for minicamp, he won't be ready to practice yet. His target date all along has been training camp. But at least he can attend meetings and have his shoulder checked by the Cowboys' medical and athletic training staff.