Jones Issues Statement on Dez; Says Decision Was In Team's "Best Interest"

The Cowboys have officially released wide receiver Dez Bryant on Friday.

The team sent out this statement from owner/GM Jerry Jones: * *

As an organization we hold Dez Bryant in the highest regard, and we are grateful for his passion, spirit and contributions to this team for the past eight years. He will always be a valued member of our family.

Dez and I share a personal and professional relationship that is very strong, and he is one of just a handful of players with whom I have become that close to over the past 30 years.

*This was not an easy decision. It was made based upon doing what we believe is in the best interest of the Dallas Cowboys. *