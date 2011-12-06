Jones: Looks Good For Fiammetta, Austin

IRVING, Texas --Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said the source of fullback Tony Fiammetta's recent illness was believed to be an inner-ear issue, and he could return Sunday against the Giants following another symptom-free week.

"It was an inner-ear balance type as we have it diagnosed right now, and it's clearing up," Jones said. ". . . If systems are all on go, we could see him in the ball game."

Jones also said wide receiver Miles Austin (hamstring) should be able to practice fully this week.

Fiammetta, who had been experiencing nausea and dizziness when he worked out, said Monday he expected to be available against New York after missing the last three games.

In that stretch, running back DeMarco Murray has averaged 3.3 yards per carry. In the previous four games with Fiammetta active, Murray averaged 8.0 yards per carry.