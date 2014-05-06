Jones Not "Gunned Up" About Taking First-Round Quarterback





Even with Romo dealing with back issues, backup Kyle Orton missing all of the voluntary workouts so far, and the only 100 percent healthy quarterbacks being Brandon Weeden and Caleb Hanie, Jones still said quarterback was "a position of strength" for his current team. And that alone is likely reason enough not to take a quarterback on Thursday.

"I'm not going to go into what we're going to do in the first round, period," Jones said. "It's logical that your position of strength on your team would certainly not qualify for the most need for the first or second early rounds. It does not qualify for the biggest needs."

Now, if Manziel or a Blake Bortles from Central Florida were to fall to the Cowboys' spot at 16, Jones said the better route for his team might be to seek a trade partner for someone willing to grab that spot.

"You've got to take a look if a tremendous talent starts getting near you," Jones said. "Then all kinds of options come to bear that give us an opportunity to do some things that would help our team better than stacking us up at quarterback."

The Cowboys have done that twice before in the last 10 years, trading out of the first round for a team to get a quarterback. In 2004, the Cowboys traded their first-round pick to Buffalo so the Bills could select Tulane QB J.P. Losman, giving Dallas a first-rounder in 2005. That happened again in 2007 when the Cowboys traded with Cleveland, who wanted a falling Brady Quinn. That gave the Cowboys an additional first-rounder in 2008.

While it appears the wild card of the position is Orton, who has not only hinted at retirement this offseason but hasn't shown up for workouts, Jones said his status has no effect on the Cowboys' decision to take a quarterback. [embedded_ad]

"From my perspective, it won't be a factor how we draft – what Kyle does one way or the other," Jones said. "It will not be a factor in how we draft as far Kyle's not being here right now. If we did draft a quarterback, that wouldn't be a primary factor."

Garrett said he obviously wants all of the players to be working out with the team, but expects his primary backup to be involved when the mandatory sessions begin in June.