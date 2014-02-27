Jones Recalls Gloom Seeing Texas Stadium Go Down





"When I drove up to that stadium that night, I had to pinch myself to think that I get to run this stadium," Jones said. "This is, I can't believe it. I've been around venues and stadiums all my life… I got to walk in the Astrodome, we were down there working out to come play Nebraska, the Razorbacks were, and they took us over for a field trip. It hadn't been played in yet, but I just saw it, and it actually inspired me when building AT&T Stadium."

Jones said when he first saw Texas Stadium it was like a monument to him, and the memories and experiences he had in that stadium still remain a part of him. It was a special feeling to Jones when he bought the team to know it was his responsibility to make the most out of the sports in that stadium.

"I didn't go to New York until I was about in my mid-30s," Jones said. "First time I'd ever been to New York, and I land at La Guardia, first thing I did was walk out, wasn't one thing going on, took a cab and just touched Yankee Stadium, just touched it. I had always heard about it, and I said, 'Babe (Ruth), I know you're in there. Yogi (Berra), I think you really may be in there, but just the idea of that type of thing, Yankee Stadium. Just that idea, well that was really the little bit of a reverent but a little bit of an appreciation of what was happening when I went out there that night and laid on the middle of that star." [embedded_ad]

Jones just assumed when he bought the team that the wins would follow. He said it never occurred to him that wouldn't happen immediately.

The Cowboys went 1-15 in Jones' first season as the owner, but it wouldn't be long before the Super Bowls followed. Those memories from Texas Stadium will stick with Jones, who said it's a different feeling with AT&T Stadium.