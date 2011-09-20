Jones: Romo's Status Comes Down To Pain

Sep 20, 2011 at 06:27 AM

Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones said pain tolerance will be the overriding factor in whether Romo plays next Monday night against the Redskins.

If that's truly the case, then it would seem like Romo will be out there in the starting lineup, as he finished Sunday's improbable comeback in excruciating pain because of a fractured rib and punctured lung injury.

"I don't know. I really don't," Jones said Tuesday morning on 105.3 FM The Fan when asked about Romo's status for Washington. "I understand the nature of the injury as much as you can without being in medicine. We'll just have to see how it goes. It has everything to do with just his ability to handle the pain, and we know he has a bunch of it.

After a CT scan on Monday, it was determined Romo had a punctured lung, described medically as a pneumothorax. The Cowboys officially announced that injury and said his status will be continually monitored throughout the week.

As for the pain, Romo said after the game that he couldn't "imagine it being any worse" that what he felt in San Francisco. He also told coach Jason Garrett on the sidelines that he would eventually have to play with this pain, and that seemed to be the reasoning enough for Garrett to allow him back in the game last Sunday.

When asked on Monday about Romo's chances of playing, given that he played through the injury Sunday, Garrett said he "would not think there's any reason he won't play Monday," but then added he and the team is "hopeful" Romo will play.

Ultimately, it will come down to how Romo feels.

"I think that you just have to depend upon in this case the player, in this case Tony's sense of what his body is telling him," Jones said. "That's what he did, and he ultimately, of course, was told to sit out when he came out but didn't honor that. We allow players to give us those kinds of reads in most areas with the exception of your concussion area and your head area."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Sorting Out The Slot Receiver Situation? Deion Sanders On Dez Bryant?

news

5 Points Blue: D-Ware Sees "Maturity" From Taco; Now Seeks Consistency

news

AFC South Matchup Provides Cowboys A Glimpse Of This Top Young Safety

news

Top 10: With Witten & Dez Gone, Who Has Most Games Played With Cowboys?

news

Helman: Could The Cowboys Make Some Unprecedented Decisions With Their WRs?

news

Mailbag: Where Is Dan Bailey's Confidence? Who Handles Byron's Old Role?

news

Mailbag: Trying The Supplemental Draft? Favorable Looks In The Passing Game?

news

Top 10: Too Early To Predict Secondary? Writers Rank 10 DBs for 2018 Roster

news

CowBuzz: What The Players Are Saying After Week 2 Of OTA Workouts

news

Cowboys Will Face One Of The League's Most Underrated TE's In 2018

news

Mailbag: Confidence In The Run Defense? Dak's Comfort Level During OTAs?

news

Cowboys Officially Announce 2018 Training Camp Practice Schedule

Advertising