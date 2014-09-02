 Skip to main content
Jones Sees No Dez Distraction; Has Brent "Indication"

Sep 02, 2014 at 03:22 AM
Rowan Kavner

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

bryant_090214_650.jpg


IRVING, Texas –Owner/general manager Jerry Jones isn't concerned the lack of a contract extension for Dez Bryant will affect the psyche of the Cowboys' star receiver during the season.

Bryant's expressed if a deal isn't worked out before the start of the year, he wants to table talks until after the season. Jones wants a new contract done soon, but he doesn't worry about Bryant's performance or desire if it's not done before the opener.

"I don't want to answer that in a way that would make it look like I'm, in any way, slighting the importance of getting a contract done," Jones said Tuesday on 105.3 FM 'The Fan.' "I'm not. On the other hand, there's no one more focused on the practice or the game than Dez Bryant. Everything else he's pulled the shade down on. He'll be focused." [embedded_ad]

The two sides have discussed the potential for a new deal, although they haven't gotten one done yet as the Cowboys enter Week 1 of the season.

Bryant's contract extension has been a topic of debate this offseason and preseason, particularly since Tyron Smith inked an eight-year extension at the end of July. Jones remains steadfast that both sides want to get a deal worked out to keep Bryant in Dallas long-term.

But if a deal isn't worked out before the first regular season game this weekend, Jones doesn't think that'll negatively affect Bryant as a receiver in 2014.

"He wants to get that business done," Jones said. "He, I'm sure, feels at some point business will get done, that basically he'll be focused completely on his assignments and beating San Francisco this week. And as we progress throughout the season, you're not going to see, in my mind, a distraction."

As the Cowboys attempt to figure out their star receiver's contract, they also wait to see when the ruling will come down for Josh Brent.

But it sounds like Jones already has an idea about when commissioner Roger Goodell will reinstate the defensive tackle, even if he can't divulge that information.

"I have an indication, but I'm not at liberty to talk about when," Jones said. "I've certainly had an indication that he'll be reinstated. But the commissioner, on matters of league punishments, moves at his own rate."

