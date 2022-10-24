#DETvsDAL

Jourdan Lewis Out For Season With Foot Injury

Oct 24, 2022
FRISCO, Texas – After coming up with a game-changing interception late in Sunday's win over the Lions, Jourdan Lewis is now out for the rest of the season.

That play turned out to be his final play after medical tests revealed a Lisfranc injury for Lewis, who had surgery and will be placed on injured reserve.

Lewis came up with his first interception of the season when he stepped in front of a Jared Goff pass in the fourth quarter with the Cowboys leading 10-6. They were able to take the ball and drive for points following the turnover.

The injury is a setback for the Cowboys defense, considering Lewis is one of the more experienced slot corners on the team.

When he missed the Oct. 2 game against Washington with a groin injury he sustained in the pre-game, Lewis was replaced by rookie DaRon Bland, who wound up with an interception that game.

It's likely Bland will move into the slot, but the Cowboys also have other cornerbacks on the roster, including Kelvin Joseph and Nahshon Wright, a pair of draft picks last year.

Lewis is in his sixth season – all with the Cowboys, who drafted him in the third round in 2017. Sunday's interception was his eighth of his career and fourth since playing in Dan Quinn's defense.

Lewis' contract runs through the 2023 season as he's expected to count $6.16 million on next year's salary cap.

