Jourdan Lewis Out For Season With Foot Injury

The injury is a setback for the Cowboys defense, considering Lewis is one of the more experienced slot corners on the team.

When he missed the Oct. 2 game against Washington with a groin injury he sustained in the pre-game, Lewis was replaced by rookie DaRon Bland, who wound up with an interception that game.

It's likely Bland will move into the slot, but the Cowboys also have other cornerbacks on the roster, including Kelvin Joseph and Nahshon Wright, a pair of draft picks last year.

Lewis is in his sixth season – all with the Cowboys, who drafted him in the third round in 2017. Sunday's interception was his eighth of his career and fourth since playing in Dan Quinn's defense.