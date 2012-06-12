'Judge' Witten Late, But Makes Practice

Jun 12, 2012 at 10:18 AM

Jason Witten doesn't miss many things when it comes to football. One game in his nine pro season, and that was back during his rookie season when he had a broken jaw. But broken ribs, concussions and high-ankle sprains over the years haven't kept him out of games.

However, jury duty nearly kept him out on Tuesday, the first of a three-day minicamp.

Witten actually missed Monday, which included physicals, head shots and a team meeting. He also missed Tuesday's team meeting and the first 15 minutes of practice before showing up for the majority of practice.

Fortunately for Witten, the Denton County case was settled early, allowing the seven-time Pro Bowler to hurry back for practice.

Witten quickly made it out to the practice field and his teammates and coaches started throwing the nickname "Judge Witten" around.

"We've all got a civic duty to do," Witten said. "Proud to be a citizen and held up my end. It went a little longer than we thought but it was a good experience. I was just glad I was able to get back in time for practice."

Witten, who said he donated his pay to charity, said he never thought about skipping the rest of practice on Tuesday. Head coach Jason Garrett said he knew Witten was disappointed to miss any part of team activities.

"When I talked to him, it was killing him," Garrett said. "He's a good citizen. He cares about the judicial process, but he didn't want to miss minicamp practice one."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Sorting Out The Slot Receiver Situation? Deion Sanders On Dez Bryant?

news

5 Points Blue: D-Ware Sees "Maturity" From Taco; Now Seeks Consistency

news

AFC South Matchup Provides Cowboys A Glimpse Of This Top Young Safety

news

Top 10: With Witten & Dez Gone, Who Has Most Games Played With Cowboys?

news

Helman: Could The Cowboys Make Some Unprecedented Decisions With Their WRs?

news

Mailbag: Where Is Dan Bailey's Confidence? Who Handles Byron's Old Role?

news

Mailbag: Trying The Supplemental Draft? Favorable Looks In The Passing Game?

news

Top 10: Too Early To Predict Secondary? Writers Rank 10 DBs for 2018 Roster

news

CowBuzz: What The Players Are Saying After Week 2 Of OTA Workouts

news

Cowboys Will Face One Of The League's Most Underrated TE's In 2018

news

Mailbag: Confidence In The Run Defense? Dak's Comfort Level During OTAs?

news

Cowboys Officially Announce 2018 Training Camp Practice Schedule

Advertising