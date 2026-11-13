Just 8: Cowboys-49ers lead NFL in these stats

When the Cowboys take on the 49ers Sunday at AT&T Stadium, they'll be facing a team tied for the NFL's best record at 7-1.
But that's not the only area in which the 49ers are the best in football. With a high-powered offense and a playmaking defense, the 49ers are one of the most complete teams. With that, comes with a few league-leading stats.
But the Cowboys have a few stats - both team and individual in which they lead the NFL, although one of them isn't really a good thing. But here are 8 league-leading stats for the 49ers and Cowboys before Sunday's game.