Here We Goooo: Why Caleb Downs' role is amplified for Cowboys vs. 49ers

In the 49ers' lone loss this season to the Atlanta Falcons, QB Brock Purdy threw two of his five interceptions on the season and just had an off day. If the Cowboys want to gain a significant advantage in this game, forcing turnovers becomes more important than it usually is across any game that you play in.

Dallas hasn't hidden the fact that they still lean on their offense to go and win them games. Getting Dak Prescott and company more opportunities to find points is the biggest key to victory in this one. That starts with getting Purdy off of his game and making him uncomfortable in the pocket, and the best way to do that is forcing interior pressure.

The good news is Dallas has Quinnen Williams, who has been one of the best interior pass rushers in the league for the last few weeks. The 49ers offensive line has allowed Purdy to be sacked just 8 times this season, and he's one of five QBs in the NFL averaging more than 3 seconds to throw. Williams will need to change that and get around Purdy early and often to find the big plays he's accustomed to making the last few weeks, and allow a banged up Dallas defense to have chances to give the ball back to their offense.